Stephen Miller Will Drag the GOP Further Into the Electoral Abyss

Miller is also hostile to the American constitutional order and to international law. He argued unsuccessfully for Trump to suspend habeas corpus to round up immigrants last year and told CNN’s Jake Tapper in a January interview that the U.S. should acquire Greenland by force. “We live in a world in which you can talk all you want about international niceties and everything else, but we live in a world, in the real world, Jake, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power,” he said, in remarks that would not sound out of place for a mid-20th-century German speaker.

His own leadership qualities are hardly stellar. Miller has a reputation throughout D.C. for openly berating junior staffers and senior officials alike for not effectively executing his draconian policies. A 2020 New Yorker profile recounted how he ended one such meeting with Department of Homeland Security officials by emotionally letting down his guard. “I didn’t mean to come across as harsh,” Miller reportedly confessed, describing his obsession with deportations. “It’s just that this is all I care about. I don’t have a family. I don’t have anything else. This is my life.” (He is now married with four children.)

During Trump’s second term, he escalated a series of immigration raids in Los Angeles in 2025 by reportedly telling federal immigration officials to arbitrarily gather people off the streets. “Miller came in there and eviscerated everyone. ‘You guys aren’t doing a good job. You’re horrible leaders.’ He just ripped into everybody. He had nothing positive to say about anybody, shot morale down,” an unnamed DHS official told The Washington Examiner last May, recounting a meeting that he had attended. “Stephen Miller wants everybody arrested. ‘Why aren’t you at Home Depot? Why aren’t you at 7-Eleven?’”