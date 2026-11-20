This past week, while Stephen Miller got to work as Trump’s new White House chief of staff, his wife, Katie, was apparently baking bread back at the military housing his family calls home, enjoying “the calm of a morning well-spent in the kitchen,” as she posted to X, adding a photo of three loaves casually arranged and lit. “The Millers do not have ultra-processed food in their house, and they exclusively bake and cook from scratch,” reported The Washington Post the day before, in a story Katie also posted to X, part of an effort to align Miller with MAHA and perhaps soften his ghoulish brand. In other words, while Stephen Miller is out there vowing to defend the homeland by abducting and deporting every immigrant, while detention camps are giving rotten food to imprisoned immigrants across the country, while hundreds of immigrants have gone on hunger strike, we are to believe that Katie Miller is filling the home front with the cozy scent of a nourishing meal.
That is the Miller plan: Create a bountiful life for his healthy, superior children, while denying life to those he deems criminals and invaders. “Mass deportations,” demanded former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast, a few days after MAGA’s failure in the 2026 midterm elections. “The operant word there is mass. That means all of them. And we cannot waver from this, at all.”
Bannon was re-upping this demand for the widespread violent policing of immigrants in order to rally his audience after the nationwide rebuke Trump and MAGA had just suffered. His call to action affirmed the one thing Trump could offer his supporters in that moment of defeat: a new White House chief of staff. “So glad Stephen Miller is there now,” Bannon gushed. Miller, it was clear, was going to be MAGA’s savior. And it is to Miller’s inhumane, supremacist agenda that the president has now turned, in hopes that it might preserve his own.
This search for a savior is the backdrop to the story the White House is telling about Stephen Miller when it claims that he’s the guy finally willing to go all the way to deliver on Trump’s promises of retribution. Indeed, Miller is being celebrated as Trump’s new “wartime consigliere” by Newt Gingrich and Roger Stone, among others. But the war the White House is in is one they began, and one waged on the people.
Reliably, Stephen Miller is proceeding in his new role as if it’s really the White House that’s under threat, from Congress and from the voters who elected them. CNN has reported that in Miller’s first week in the job, he shook up staffing in order to “effectively route greater decision-making authority directly through him.” At the same time, Miller is attempting to shield the executive branch from any check on its power, issuing memos instructing all federal agencies to obtain White House approval if called to testify before Congress. The White House has also threatened members of Congress that their oversight activities “may cross the line into criminality,” according to a November 9 memo, in which the Office of White House Counsel also claimed that since the election, Democratic lawmakers have made “abusive and capricious threats.”
Miller and the White House have reason to be afraid. Since Trump elevated Stephen Miller, calls to investigate and oust the new chief of staff have grown more prominent, and may be picking up momentum in Washington. A grassroots campaign called #OustMiller, launched several months ago, demands, “Miller must go. Start by putting him under oath.” The campaign asks Democrats to commit now to subpoenaing Stephen Miller to testify under oath when the new Congress convenes in January about his role directing immigration enforcement, as well as immigration agents’ killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. It also asks Democrats to get answers from Miller about his financial stake in Palantir—the company that builds software for the Department of Homeland Security to identify and locate immigrants. The campaign’s sister website, StephenMillerHatesYou.com, provides further reasons to act.
Democrats are already moving as if they intend to hold Miller accountable in some way. “Oversight Democrats have been investigating the violence, abuse, and corruption carried out by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) at your direction,” wrote Ranking Member Robert Garcia to Miller in a November 18 letter, instructing Miller to preserve all relevant records. Miller may not do so. But come January, he could be compelled to produce them. By virtue of the new wave of Democrats arriving in Congress and the power the electorate flexed to get them there, Miller at last seems within striking distance. Pair Democrats’ newfound muscle and enforcement capabilities with Trump’s empowerment of Miller, and the project of exposing and removing the man has only become more urgent.
It is obvious why the White House is seeking shelter from such investigations, and why Trump has placed Miller out front. Miller represents about all that MAGA has left to lean on: a war on immigrants that Miller has made his signature. “It’s time for ICE to go in full bore, full scale,” said Heritage Foundation visiting fellow Mike Howell on November 7, appearing on Bannon’s War Room podcast. “Stephen Miller has a moment in time, as does President Trump, to unleash the dragon.” To “unleash” ICE, Howell went on, “needs nothing from Congress. The money is there, the federal law is there … and you deport millions.” (According to a new report obtained by The New Republic, ICE has a $91 billion slush fund on hand.) “If there was a minimal attempt at MAGA outreach on immigration prior to the midterms, those efforts have evaporated,” observed John Knefel at Media Matters. “What’s left is the grimy residue of even more extreme nativism.”
As MAGA, left with little else, escalates its demand for even more deportations and celebrates Miller as the man who can deliver, the movement exposes what this demand was always actually about: a way to assert and then cling to authoritarian rule built on ethnic cleansing. This was evident in the opening salvo of Trump’s 2016 campaign, which scapegoated immigrants, particularly the Black and brown people that Miller regards as illegitimate, as invaders, and as a threat to white Americans’ power. Miller has claimed that the president can suspend habeas corpus at will in order to essentially kidnap and render immigrants to prisons outside the United States—not only because he sees the executive as all-powerful but because, according to his political agenda, immigrants are already rights-less. Some have interpreted Miller’s rhetoric as subverting the rule of law, but Miller generally treats immigrants as if they exist outside the law’s protection. He regards them as the threat. “We are being conquered,” he said in 2023. Birthright citizenship, the law of the land, is, according to Miller, “to suicide your civilization.”
Miller has long claimed his is an existential battle. “If it wasn’t for President Trump, the United States of America would not exist right now,” he said at Mar-a-Lago just after the midterms. And Miller may see himself as someone who is untouchable in such a battle. Back in 2019, more than 80 congressional representatives called on him to resign, after emails obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center exposed his white supremacist ties. Miller did not step down. When Trump left office in 2021, refusing all the way to concede his election loss, Miller was raking in millions for his law project America First Legal. This year, the Justice Department brought criminal charges against the SPLC, stemming from an investigation that began when right-wing lobbying and legal organizations complained about the SPLC having designated them hate groups. They complained to Stephen Miller.
Now, heading into Trump’s last two years as president, it could be said that we’re moving into Stephen Miller’s first two years as president. Trump may be inviting Miller to essentially assume parts of the job that he is bored with, leaving him free to gild the West Wing and ride on his Qatari jet. Certainly, Miller will need no convincing to wield such power. The administration is falling back on the tried and true: As an anonymous White House official told The Atlantic this week, it will not relent on its mass deportation plans over the next two years. When faced with a choice between “a campaign of violence against immigrants” and “winning,” Trump and Miller are telling us that for them, the violence is winning.
They will be choosing violence from an increasingly isolated position. It’s not just that Miller lives in military housing, far removed from regular life, reportedly decamping there due to protesters who chalked “Stephen Miller is Destroying Democracy” on his Arlington sidewalk. A bunker mentality permeates his day job too. New investigations may not reach Miller immediately, but as they move closer, perhaps there will be fewer people around the bunker willing to protect him.