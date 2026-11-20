As MAGA, left with little else, escalates its demand for even more deportations and celebrates Miller as the man who can deliver, the movement exposes what this demand was always actually about: a way to assert and then cling to authoritarian rule built on ethnic cleansing. This was evident in the opening salvo of Trump’s 2016 campaign, which scapegoated immigrants, particularly the Black and brown people that Miller regards as illegitimate, as invaders, and as a threat to white Americans’ power. Miller has claimed that the president can suspend habeas corpus at will in order to essentially kidnap and render immigrants to prisons outside the United States—not only because he sees the executive as all-powerful but because, according to his political agenda, immigrants are already rights-less. Some have interpreted Miller’s rhetoric as subverting the rule of law, but Miller generally treats immigrants as if they exist outside the law’s protection. He regards them as the threat. “We are being conquered,” he said in 2023. Birthright citizenship, the law of the land, is, according to Miller, “to suicide your civilization.”

Miller has long claimed his is an existential battle. “If it wasn’t for President Trump, the United States of America would not exist right now,” he said at Mar-a-Lago just after the midterms. And Miller may see himself as someone who is untouchable in such a battle. Back in 2019, more than 80 congressional representatives called on him to resign, after emails obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center exposed his white supremacist ties. Miller did not step down. When Trump left office in 2021, refusing all the way to concede his election loss, Miller was raking in millions for his law project America First Legal. This year, the Justice Department brought criminal charges against the SPLC, stemming from an investigation that began when right-wing lobbying and legal organizations complained about the SPLC having designated them hate groups. They complained to Stephen Miller.

Now, heading into Trump’s last two years as president, it could be said that we’re moving into Stephen Miller’s first two years as president. Trump may be inviting Miller to essentially assume parts of the job that he is bored with, leaving him free to gild the West Wing and ride on his Qatari jet. Certainly, Miller will need no convincing to wield such power. The administration is falling back on the tried and true: As an anonymous White House official told The Atlantic this week, it will not relent on its mass deportation plans over the next two years. When faced with a choice between “a campaign of violence against immigrants” and “winning,” Trump and Miller are telling us that for them, the violence is winning.