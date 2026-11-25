Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that a pardon is “always an option.”

Huang resumed his roles as Nvidia’s president, chief executive officer, and member of the board on Monday. The reappointment came mere days after Huang had been tossed out of the company that he co-founded over revelations of his numerous extramarital affairs, the most dubious of which involved a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence agencies identified as a spy and a state asset. The paramour, former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang (no relation of Jensen’s), had reportedly been in contact with an officer from China’s Ministry of State Security throughout her affair with the Nvidia chief.

Huang is scheduled to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday and then the Senate Banking Committee two days later to discuss the matter. In his interview with the Post, Trump said he didn’t believe Huang would need to invoke the Fifth Amendment to avoid incriminating himself in the upcoming congressional hearings.