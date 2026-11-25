Trump Blows Up His Own Claims About Jensen Huang With Pardon Offer
Donald Trump has claimed that the newly reinstated Nvidia CEO was totally exonerated.
Money-makers and stars never face their comeuppance in Donald Trump’s world, because, as the president explained in a 2005 hot-mic moment, “when you’re a star … you can do anything.”
The president has offered to pardon newly returned Nvidia chief Jensen Huang—even though he previously insisted Huang had done nothing wrong to prompt his initial ouster from the company.
Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that a pardon is “always an option.”
Huang resumed his roles as Nvidia’s president, chief executive officer, and member of the board on Monday. The reappointment came mere days after Huang had been tossed out of the company that he co-founded over revelations of his numerous extramarital affairs, the most dubious of which involved a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence agencies identified as a spy and a state asset. The paramour, former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang (no relation of Jensen’s), had reportedly been in contact with an officer from China’s Ministry of State Security throughout her affair with the Nvidia chief.
Huang is scheduled to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday and then the Senate Banking Committee two days later to discuss the matter. In his interview with the Post, Trump said he didn’t believe Huang would need to invoke the Fifth Amendment to avoid incriminating himself in the upcoming congressional hearings.
“I don’t think he needs to take the Fifth. I think it’s an interesting story for people,” Trump told the Post. “I think I want him to just tell the truth, and I mean, his lawyers are going to have to advise him, but I’ve always found him to be 100 percent aboveboard, and you know, a very smart person.”
Earlier this week, the president revealed that he personally vouched to Nvidia’s board that Huang was not a national security threat.
Nvidia shares spiraled in the weeks after Huang was ousted from the company, rattling the U.S. economy and Trump’s personal stock portfolio with it: The president’s 2026 financial disclosures revealed that he purchased between $1 million and $5 million of Nvidia stock earlier this year. As of September 30, Trump was believed to have 370,000 shares in Nvidia, according to a review by the Financial Times. Huang’s unexpected reappointment sent the company’s stock skyrocketing, jumping by 31.5 percent and adding some $950 billion to the company’s overall value. Trump, for his part, made up to $15 million, the Financial Times reported.