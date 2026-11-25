Who’s Paying to See Trump’s Posts Early? We’re About to Find Out.
Everyone who shelled out for special access may soon be known to the public.
We may finally find out who paid for early access to President Trump’s Truth Social posts.
On Tuesday Southern District of New York Judge J. Paul Oetken granted limited discovery on Trump Media to The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation as part of their lawsuit against the media company, allowing them access to who subscribes to Truth API—Trump’s blatant pay-to-play scheme in which Trump Media & Technology sells paying subscribers special access to Trump’s market-moving online rants, allowing Wall Street traders an advantage over the general public with regard to reacting to Trump-based market fluctuations.
“Plaintiffs may seek discovery from Trump Media with respect to: (1) the operation of Truth Social API, including but not limited to the marginal speed advantage and archival access obtained by subscribers; (2) the uptake in membership of Truth Social API by other media companies; and (3) communications between Trump Media and Defendants,” Oetken’s order reads.
In August, Trump Media revealed it had 10 trading firms as subscribers, paying $60,000 to $100,000 per month. Trump and aide Natalie Harp were sued by watchdog groups American Oversight and Campaign for Accountability in September. Truth API has also been sued by the City of San Francisco.