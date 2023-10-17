Fox News Reporter Caught Cursing Out Republicans for Speaker Drama

Fox's Brian Kilmeade caught on a hot mic calling Rep. Don Bacon a "dumbass" for voting McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/0dgKhUZiUh — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 17, 2023

Kilmeade may have been reaching the end of his rope with the divided caucus. Earlier in the day, the testy Fox & Friends host called the House GOP a “carnival of idiots” for floundering amid the party’s leadership crisis.

Off the floor, other members of Fox seemed equally tired of the charade.

“We wouldn’t be here if every single Democrat didn’t vote with eight Republicans to shut this place down,” former speaker Kevin McCarthy told a press huddle moments after Jordan lost the House vote.