Day 21: Republicans Lose Their House Speaker Pick in Record Time
Goodbye, Tom Emmer, we hardly knew ye.
On Tuesday, the Republican caucus rallied and picked Majority Whip Tom Emmer as its next House speaker.
Also on Tuesday—just four hours later—Emmer dropped out of the race.
Emmer won the nomination Tuesday morning with 117 votes, while 26 Republicans voted against him. In the next few hours, Donald Trump came out against Emmer as speaker, even going so far as to text his brutal Truth Social post to the Republican caucus.
Several Republican lawmakers began to voice concern that Emmer would never win the nomination on the House floor. Representative Matt Gaetz, who voted for Emmer just hours earlier and started this mess by leading the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, said, “It’s really important that the speaker of the House have a good relationship with the leader of our party. That’s Donald Trump.”
It’s clear that Emmer heard the criticism loud and clear. In a House Republican caucus meeting on Tuesday afternoon, he reportedly left the meeting without a word. News then broke that he dropped out.
It has been 21 days without a House speaker.