Trump’s Idiot Lawyer Undermines His Case Moments Before His Arrest

"I think that everybody was made aware that he lost the election" -- oh, so she admits it pic.twitter.com/FxLSvUVESN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2023

In other words, Habba admitted what the indictment said: A long list of people warned him not to do this.

The problem is also not how many advisers Trump had in the room. He and anyone else can simply say the election was rigged. That is technically protected by the First Amendment. The problem is that he acted on those words, despite knowing better, and encouraged others to do the same (this would constitute the “conspiracy” portion of the charges against him).

Habba’s other arguments in Trump’s defense weren’t much stronger. “What is it that he did to try and switch the votes?” she demanded at one point. “By bringing cases, by using the law in an appropriate manner?”