Sean Hannity Thinks He Can Stop Mass Shooters With His Pampered Millionaire Fists
The Fox News host offered an unbelievable plan after two mass shootings in Maine.
Sean Hannity offers some truly pathetic advice to those afraid of mass shootings: Take up mixed martial arts!
On Wednesday evening, at least 18 people were killed in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine. The alleged perpetrator—who at the time of writing, is still being searched for by law enforcement—reportedly used a semiautomatic rifle.
Just hours later, Hannity used his Fox News show to express his frustration at the speed that a mass shooting “becomes politicized,” before careening into his real complaint: the victims’ lack of preparedness in the face of a semiautomatic firearm.
“And then I always ask the question, when something like this happens, what is your plan? What do you do?” Hannity said to his guest, Nikki Haley.
The Fox News millionaire went on to describe his foolproof plan in case of such an incident.
“I have a personal security plan. I train in mixed martial arts. I’ve been a big believer in the Second Amendment for a long time, with the prayer that I never would have to use it,” he said.
If Hannity is “bothered” by the speed at which mass shootings inspire calls for gun reform, is it fair to say that we are frustrated at the speed at which he offers ridiculous and tasteless advice?
This year, there have been 565 mass shootings in the United States.