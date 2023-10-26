Sean Hannity Thinks He Can Stop Mass Shooters With His Pampered Millionaire Fists

Just hours later, Hannity used his Fox News show to express his frustration at the speed that a mass shooting “becomes politicized,” before careening into his real complaint: the victims’ lack of preparedness in the face of a semiautomatic firearm.

“And then I always ask the question, when something like this happens, what is your plan? What do you do?” Hannity said to his guest, Nikki Haley.



The Fox News millionaire went on to describe his foolproof plan in case of such an incident.