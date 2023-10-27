Trump’s New York Fraud Trial Just Got a Very Fun New Witness
Ivanka Trump, welcome to the stand.
Ivanka Trump may have a new job in her father’s real estate empire: help dissolve it.
On Friday, a federal court judge ruled that the Trump heiress cannot block the subpoena calling her to testify against her father and brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., in their $250 million New York fraud case.
“A trial is a search for the truth,” Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron said before ruling against her.
Ivanka Trump has until November 1 to appeal the decision, after which she will be required to take the witness stand.
The businesswoman was originally expected to be named as a defendant in the fraud trial, though a New York appeals court struck down her inclusion, ruling that the claims against her were too old.
Judge Arthur Engoron issued a summary judgment in September that found New York Attorney General Letitia James had already proved Trump misvalued his properties and committed business fraud, soon after dissolving the business certificates of Trump’s companies. What remains to be seen in the trial is whether Trump violated other laws and, ultimately, what kind of financial penalty he might have to pay.