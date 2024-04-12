Kari Lake Is Trying to Make People Forget Her Real Abortion Stance

FLIP-FLOP ALERT: Once a cheerleader for Arizona’s "great law" prohibiting abortion, Kari Lake now singing a different tune, labeling it a "personal and private issue." pic.twitter.com/TRxpTkjVFS — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) April 12, 2024

It’s a strategic move from a woman who has previously supported banning the abortion pill, publicly identified as “100 percent pro-life,” and had previously called the 1864 ban a “great law.” When she entered the political sphere with her gubernatorial run in 2022, Lake called abortion the “ultimate sin.”



And lest you think she has truly moved away from those positions, earlier this week, she backed Arizona Republicans’ bill to replace the 1864 ban with a law banning abortion after 15 weeks. The proposed bill also does not make exceptions for rape or incest.

Trump took note of the turning tide this week, telling reporters on the tarmac of Atlanta’s airport on Wednesday that the Arizona high court went too far in actually banning the procedure. He promised that, if reelected, he would not sign a national abortion ban. But like Lake, his new stance is a little hard to believe.