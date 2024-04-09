Marjorie Taylor Greene Is On the Warpath Against Mike Johnson
The Georgia representative is ramping up her attack on the House speaker.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is back to torching House Speaker Mike Johnson.
On Tuesday, the Georgia Republican attempted to threaten her colleague, circulating a vicious five-page memo calling for his removal from leadership while accusing the caucus of ignoring the wills of its constituents via the party’s alleged “complete and total surrender” to Democrats under Johnson.
“If these actions by the leader of our conference continue, then we are not a Republican Party—we are a uniparty that is hellbent on remaining on the path of self-inflicted destruction,” she wrote, according to a copy of the memo obtained by The New York Times. “I will neither support nor take part in any of that, and neither will the people we represent.”
Last month, Greene filed a motion to vacate Johnson after he worked with Democrats and Republicans in the Senate to pass a $1.2 trillion omnibus bill, putting a cap on a half-year ordeal to accomplish one of the legislature’s primary annual responsibilities: funding the government. The relatively big accomplishment is clearly still top of mind for Greene.
“Fully funding abortion, the trans agenda, the climate agenda, foreign wars and Biden’s border crisis is not ‘ensuring liberty, opportunity and security for all Americans,’” Greene wrote on Tuesday.
While the budget did set aside funds for climate change initiatives and U.S. border security, Greene seems to have forgetten that federal funds cannot be used for abortions, except in the case of rape, incest, or a life-threatening medical emergency to the pregnant person. The bill also makes no mention of transgender people.
But those weren’t the only agenda items Greene took issue with. Also on the list of reasons for ousting Johnson: failing to defund special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution against Donald Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and for hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, and for making promises on Ukraine aid, which Johnson has pledged over the past several weeks to push through.
“Mike Johnson is publicly saying funding Ukraine is now his top priority when less than seven months ago he was against it,” Greene continued. “The American people disagree—they believe our border is the only border worth fighting a war over, and I agree with them.”
Other conservatives, meanwhile, aren’t so sure that Greene’s rampage signifies the end for Johnson—including House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner, who told CNN on Sunday that he doesn’t believe Johnson is at “any risk” of getting the boot.