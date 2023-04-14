Republican Says More Kids Are Suicidal Because Social Media is Pressuring Them to Be Trans

Von Gillern went on to argue that children make decisions “based upon the worst criteria: peer pressure, lack of information, emotions, popularity, and today more than ever, social media pressure.” But instead of showing any concern for children’s decision-making or autonomy, the Nebraska Republican proceeded to blame acceptance of trans people for many of the problems facing the next generation.

In a meandering speech, NE State Sen. R. Brad von Gillern (R) blames teen suicide, school violence and bad test scores on kids being pressured to become trans by social media:



"Their lives have been filled with question marks... about who they are and who they're created to be." pic.twitter.com/K8zWdu6Hw7 — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 13, 2023

The Republican cited three things he was certain about as a child: that there was a God who loved him; that his parents loved him; and that he was a boy who would someday grow up to be a man. He contrasts his own certainty with what he says is a contemporary time in which “many kids don’t have the security of knowing any of those three things.”

“Nearly all [kids] are being told that the one thing they knew about themselves the most, that they are a boy or a girl, might be a mistake,” von Gillern said. (Nearly all kids are not, in fact, being told that their gender identity is a mistake.)

