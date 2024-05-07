Stormy Daniels Enters “Orange Turd” in Hush-Money Trial Public Record
Some more nicknames entered the public record on Day 13 of Donald Trump’s hush-money trial.
In court Tuesday during Donald Trump’s hush-money trial, some new and unusual nicknames were entered into the legal record during adult film actress Stormy Daniels’s testimony.
Trump attorney Susan Necheles displayed a tweet from Daniels dated November 9, 2022 where Daniels states “I don’t owe him shit and I’ll never give that orange turd a dime.”
Now, “orange turd” is officially part of New York case law.
In another instance, a Truth Social post containing Trump’s insults towards Daniels were entered into the public record by prosecutor Susan Hoffinger, specifically the words “Horseface” and “SleazeBag.” Daniels said that the terms referred to her.
Early on in Daniels’s testimony, she noted that the former president always called her “honeybunch,” and that she’d put his phone calls to her on speakerphone.
These aren’t the first colorful nicknames to be entered into the record during this trial. Last week, Trump attorney Todd Blanche displayed Twitter (now X) posts in court where Trump’s former attorney and fixer-turned adversary, Michael Cohen, calls the former president “Von ShitzInPantz,” and also refers to him as a “racist jackass who referred to African nations as ‘shithole countries.’”
Trump is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records with the intent to further an underlying crime for paying off Daniels to cover up their affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election. He has pleaded not guilty. Earlier Tuesday, Daniels’s testimony revealed several salacious details about the affair, including Trump comparing the adult film actress to his daughter Ivanka and an excuse that Daniels used in one instance to avoid sex with the former president.