These Handwritten Notes on Michael Cohen Payments Could Doom Trump

Scott’s answer sounds much like those of other contenders for Trump’s V.P. In the past, J.D. Vance and Elise Stefanik, for example, both admitted they would not have certified the 2020 election results if they were in Vice President Mike Pence’s shoes on January 6.

Scott went on in the interview to assert that the Democratic Party is supporting “abortion up until the day of birth,” only to get pushback from Welker, who noted that no Democrats have said that.

Welker calls out Tim Scott when he pushes Trump's grotesque lie about Democrats supporting the murder of born babies. Scott then refuses to answer a question about if he supports a national abortion ban. pic.twitter.com/TyZCrgG8sF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2024

It’s not the first time that Scott has tried and failed to give an answer on abortion, as was the case in April 2023, when he could only manage a word salad in two different attempts. While this time he attempted to attack Democrats for their supposed stances, he still didn’t articulate a policy of his own. If Scott, Trump, and the rest of the GOP plan to win in November, it would be smart to actually give concrete answers, whether it’s on abortion or a peaceful transition of power.

