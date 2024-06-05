Jared Kushner’s Latest Real Estate Deal Comes With Shocking Condition

Jared Kushner is apparently keenly adept at making choices that piss off everyone: His recent contract with the Serbian government to bulldoze the bombed-out ruins of the Yugoslav Ministry of Defense complex and convert it into a luxury hotel carries with it a fine print commitment to build a “memorial dedicated to all the victims of NATO aggression”—a direct condemnation of the U.S. that whitewashes the ethnic cleansing of Albanians in Kosovo, according to intelligence blog SpyTalk.

Retired General Wesley Clark, who served as NATO Supreme Allied Commander during the 1999 bombing campaign, balked at the memorial commitment. Speaking to SpyTalk, Clark decried the proposed memorial as “worse than a reversal” of U.S. policies in the region, calling it “a betrayal of the United States, its policies and the brave diplomats and airmen who did what they could to stop Serb ethnic cleansing.”