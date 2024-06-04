Eric Swalwell Hilariously Calls Out GOP Loyalty to Felon Trump
The Democratic representative noted Republicans’ “cult”-like behavior.
Representative Eric Swalwell slammed GOP lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, arguing that the blatant hypocrisy in their devoted defense of a freshly convicted Donald Trump was nothing less than cultish.
“Guys, I’m starting to think you guys are in a cult,” Swalwell said. “That is your right, but it’s not your responsibility. I promise you, that’s not what your constituents would want.”
“So if you believe in state’s rights except when a jury in that state convicts your nominee for president: you might be in a cult. If you claim you back the blue but want to defund the police when the police go to your nominee’s house to retrieve national security secrets: you might be in a cult. If you’re supporting a guy whose felony convictions prevent him from getting security clearance: you might be in a cult,” Swalwell continued.
“And if the guy you’re supporting for president has felony convictions that prevent him from going to Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Cuba, Dominican Republic…”
As he spoke, one lawmaker demanded that the California Democrat’s words be taken down. Swalwell continued in an alphabetized list of all the countries to which Trump can no longer travel.
“Egypt, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel,…” Swalwell continued well after his time had expired. “You might be in a cult.”
Swalwell is no stranger to openly mocking his Republican colleagues. He’s also keeping a running timer on how long it’s been since House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan refused to comply with a subpoena to testify on his involvement in the January 6 insurrection. The counter is currently at 754 days.