Republicans Trash Colleague for “Stolen” Military Accolade
Troy Nehls was never supposed to receive a Combat Infantryman Badge in the first place.
House Republicans are taking their colleague Troy Nehls to task for a “stolen” military award, which he proudly sports on his suit jacket.
A CBS News investigation in May found that the Combat Infantryman Badge that Nehls wears was actually revoked in March 2023. The honor, which is only for infantrymen or Special Forces members who fought in active combat, was mistakenly awarded to Nehls, who served as a civil affairs officer in Afghanistan. Nehls did not engage in combat, but he has continued to wear the badge regardless.
And the Texas Republican’s decision to keep his faulty laurels does not sit well with his fellow Republican House members, according to NOTUS.
“That’s ridiculous. That’s stolen valor,” said Texas Representative Wesley Hunt, who wears a Combat Action Badge, awarded to anyone who “engages with the enemy.”
Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana also slammed his colleague for his unearned accolade: “As a former commander, it matters what you wear on your uniform. And if you didn’t earn it, you shouldn’t wear it.” Zinke is a former U.S. Navy Seal.
Other House Republicans expressed their strong disapproval of Nehls’s decision to keep wearing the pin.
“We hold ourselves to a higher standard as veterans,” said one GOP lawmaker, speaking anonymously. “He needs to stop wearing it.”
Another anonymous representative said the “shameful” accessory spoke to “deep insecurities,” and a third knocked it as an “abuse of power.”
Other lawmakers said they intend to try to verify the report that Nehls’s award had been revoked. Representative Jack Bergman, a retired two-star general, said he would “trust but verify” the information using his military back channels.
The CBS Investigation and a Pentagon and U.S. Army Service review also found that Nehls had only been recorded as having one Bronze Star, as opposed to the two he claimed to have earned. Nehls has hit back at these reports, posting what appears to be evidence of his two stars to X (formerly Twitter), but CBS News was not able to verify the validity of the posted documents.
Besides his apparent “stolen valor,” Nehls is also known for loudly refusing to back President Joe Biden’s border bill earlier this year because it would “help” the president’s record on immigration, and complaining about Reprepresentative Cori Bush, using some overtly racist tropes.