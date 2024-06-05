Trump Openly Threatens to Imprison Political Enemies
Donald Trump is promising to take revenge on his political enemies if he returns to the White House. Take his word for it.
Upset over being convicted on 34 felony counts in his hush-money trial, Donald Trump is floating the idea of imprisoning his enemies if he’s elected to the White House.
The Republican presidential nominee brought up the idea during a rambling phone interview with Newsmax on Tuesday. Host Greg Kelly asked whether the trial and guilty verdict were a net positive for Trump, who didn’t even answer the question.
“Does that mean the next president does it to them? That’s really the question,” Trump replied. He went off on a tangent, discussing the “lock her up” chants against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and how terrible it would be to put her in jail.
“I thought it would be a terrible precedent for our country,” Trump said about locking up Clinton. “And now, whoever it may be, you’re gonna have to view it very much differently. This is a bad, bad road that they’re leading us down to as a country.”
“And it’s very possible that it’s gonna have to happen to them,” Trump added.
The former president’s allies have regularly mentioned jailing their opponents. Steve Bannon, Trump’s former advisor, recently told Axios that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, led the prosecution of Trump’s hush-money trial, “should be — and will be — jailed.”
Bannon added that he wants “investigations to include [Democrats’] media allies.”
If elected president, Trump will have the full force of the Justice Department to use at his disposal, and could put a more dangerous attorney general in power than the likes of Jeff Sessions or Bill Barr who acts on Trump’s election conspiracies and prosecutes his enemies. Trump could also have the federal cases against him dismissed, whether they’re about his mishandling of classified documents or his role in the January 6 insurrection. With these cases currently stalled, the only way to keep Trump from carrying out his plans may be to defeat him in November.