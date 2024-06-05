Trump Openly Threatens to Imprison Political Enemies

The former president’s allies have regularly mentioned jailing their opponents. Steve Bannon, Trump’s former advisor, recently told Axios that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, led the prosecution of Trump’s hush-money trial, “should be — and will be — jailed.”

Bannon added that he wants “investigations to include [Democrats’] media allies.”

If elected president, Trump will have the full force of the Justice Department to use at his disposal, and could put a more dangerous attorney general in power than the likes of Jeff Sessions or Bill Barr who acts on Trump’s election conspiracies and prosecutes his enemies. Trump could also have the federal cases against him dismissed, whether they’re about his mishandling of classified documents or his role in the January 6 insurrection. With these cases currently stalled, the only way to keep Trump from carrying out his plans may be to defeat him in November.

