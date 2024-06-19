Charles Hand III Loses Bid to Return to the Scene of His Crime
Hand lost a Republican primary runoff in Georgia on Tuesday.
After being among more than 1,400 people charged over the January 6, 2021 insurrection and storming of the Capitol, Charles Hand III attempted to return to the scene of the crime by being elected to Congress. Unfortunately for him, he lost a Republican primary runoff for a House seat Tuesday.
Hand, who goes by Chuck, lost the Georgia 2nd congressional district race to former Trump administration official Wayne Johnson. In November, Johnson will face Democratic Representative Sanford Bishop, who has held the seat since 1993.
Hand previously received 32 percent of the initial primary election on May 21, proceeding to the runoff with Johnson, who received 44.6 percent of the vote. Under Georgia law, political candidates must receive more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff election.
Almost two weeks ago, Hand walked out of a debate after one of his opponents in the initial primary, Michael Nixon, mentioned that Hand’s wife, Mandy Robinson-Hand, had a criminal history of oxycodone possession and was Hand’s co-defendant in their Capitol riot case.
Hand admitted to breaking off “a piece of metal fencing” and placing “it in his back pants pocket” in his January 6 case, and was sentenced to 20 days in prison. Prosecutors wrote in his sentencing memo that after participating in the riot, he told his wife ”Like I said it was a perfect time to be a part of history!” He also encouraged his wife to not turn herself in and to “deny, deny, deny.”
Hand was one of many January 6 participants running for office in 2024. One of them, Derrick Evans, served three months in prison and ran for the Republican nomination in West Virginia’s 1st congressional district, only to lose in May.