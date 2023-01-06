A Populist Democrat Announces Challenge to Josh Hawley on January 6

On January 6, 2021, Senator Josh Hawley was caught on camera running from the same incursion he helped cause. Two years later, as Hawley has continued running from culpability for his role in the attack on the Capitol, he now faces his own democratic challenge. Friday morning—January 6, 2023—populist Democratic candidate Lucas Kunce announced his bid to unseat Hawley.

On January 6, 2021, Josh Hawley showed us he’s a fraud and a coward.



Missourians deserve a U.S. Senator who’s willing to stand and fight. That’s why I’ve decided to take him on. pic.twitter.com/VbN1SuqPFU — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) January 6, 2023

In his announcement, Kunce took Hawley to task for much more than just inciting January 6. Hawley was sent to a “fancy prep school” by his “banker daddy,” while Kunce’s family relied on their neighbors “to survive bankruptcy and medical bills.” Hawley joined an elite corporate law firm after graduation, while Kunce joined the Marines. Hawley supported anti-labor “right-to-work” laws, while Kunce posits himself a committed anti-monopolist. Hawley had initially voted “no” on a bill to ease health care access to veterans exposed to burn pits, Kunce, who had been exposed to burn pits himself, rallied the cause for the bill.