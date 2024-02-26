Surprise: The GOP’s Favorite Gathering Was Full of Nazis

Sanchez also posted a photo of himself inside the conference’s secure area shaking hands with Jared Taylor, founder of the Nazi publication and website American Renaissance pic.twitter.com/fEMqA3MQRf — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) February 26, 2024

At best, it appears that CPAC was willfully ignorant of the Nazi presence inside their walls—at worst, they knowingly allowed it. But either way, their quiet navigation of the event points to a deeper horror: that Nazis at CPAC have become so commonplace that they simply do not illicit shock anymore. Instead, they are now a banal presence within the conservative conference.



“Nazis, antisemitism, the great replacement theory, Fuentes, have become so common among conservatives that I think attendees, even journalists, didn’t think too deeply about them being at CPAC. There was very much an ‘oh them’ attitude about the Nazis,” Goggin wrote online following the initial release of the article.



“It really illustrated how successfully extremists have shifted the Overton window. This year, they were expected, and their presence was tolerated,” he added.

