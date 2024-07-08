Marco Rubio’s Weak Defense of Far-Right Policymaker’s Cryptic Threat
The vice presidential hopeful saw no issue with the Project 2025 leader’s comments.
Senator Marco Rubio ran a flimsy defense for Donald Trump Sunday, after the former president tried to distance himself from a conservative think tank’s fascist plan for Trump’s potential presidential takeover.
During an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash played the Florida Republican a clip of Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, The far-right think tank is behind Project 2025, a sweeping 180-page shadow platform that explains how to roll back rights and tear apart the administrative state and replace civil servants with loyal Trump sycophants.
Bash played a clip of Roberts making a chilling warning during an appearance on the far-right network Real America’s Voice last week. “We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless—if the left allows it to be,” he said.
“Are you comfortable with that?” Bash asked Rubio.
“Well, he’s not running for president, is he?” Rubio said. “I mean, our candidate’s Donald Trump, I didn’t see Donald Trump say that.”
“Donald Trump’s running on common sense, on restoring common sense versus the lunacy of the last four years, on the far left, and the shadow government that now is running our country with Joe Biden as its figurehead. That’s what he’s running against.”
“Think tanks do think tank stuff,” Rubio said, with the same nonchalance one might say “fascists do fascist stuff.”
“Look, I like the Heritage Foundation, I agree with some of the things they stand for,” but, he said, the group has a lot of different projects.
“And Donald Trump is running on restoring common sense, working class values, and making our decision on the basis of that, and not on ideological lunacy, which is what we’ve seen over the last four years under Joe Biden.”
“Is that what Project 2025 is, is ideological lunacy?” Bash asked.
“No, I think it’s the work of a think tank. Of a center-right think tank, and that’s what think tanks do,” Rubio said, going on to argue that plenty of “left-wing think tanks” and “opinion writers” had now become the policy of the Biden administration. How that point could possibly help his argument that Project 2025 should not concern voters is unclear.
Since Roberts’s cryptic threat last week, Trump has tried to claim that he doesn’t know what Project 2025 even is, although it was written by several former members of his administration.