Conservative Behind Trump Agenda Issues Cryptic Threat to Liberals

The onetime presidential candidate keeps sinking lower and lower. Giuliani filed for bankruptcy in 2023 but is still spending lavishly and ignoring his many creditors. Desperately trying to make money, he has resorted to selling his own brand of coffee but can’t find a new accountant after his old one dropped him. One of his former cronies, Lev Parnas, spilled the beans on how Giuliani tried to manufacture a Biden-Ukraine scandal, something that Giuliani still hasn’t given up on.

Will Giuliani dial back on the behavior that got him disbarred, or will he go into overdrive? He was indicted in Arizona for his election machinations there, and doubled down on his allegations of fraud. He had a pitiful defense for his actions: highlighting all of the states where he challenged election results. He even taunted the Arizona attorney general in trying to dodge a subpoena, only to be served near his Florida residence anyway. And Trump still hasn’t paid him for all of that legal work, either.