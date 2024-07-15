Trump Praises Judge Cannon Amid Raging Rant About “Witch Hunts”
Donald Trump is openly celebrating his handpicked judge ruling in his favor.
Donald Trump is already celebrating Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision to toss his entire classified documents case.
Trump took aim at Democrats and his court cases in a long rant, praising “this dismissal of the Lawless indictment in Florida” as a good first step that should be “followed quickly by the dismissal of the ALL the Witch Hunts,” mentioning his cases in New York, Washington, D.C., and Georgia.
The former president and convicted felon seems to be trying to tie Cannon’s dismissal of his classified documents case to any sympathy he’s gained after he was shot at a rally on Saturday. It’s more of the political opportunism that Trump is known for, continuously complaining about unfair treatment and claiming that everything is rigged against him. His supporters will probably start repeating it, especially since many of them have blamed Democrats and the left for the attempt on Trump’s life.
Cannon has long been suspected of either incompetence or rigging the case in favor of the former president and convicted felon. Trump has made no secret of his approval of Cannon and his expectation that she would dismiss the case, even hinting at it last month. Other reports seem to indicate that Cannon may have been biased toward Trump from the moment she was assigned the case. The fact that she went beyond the facts of Trump’s mishandling of classified documents and used a dubious constitutional argument to dismiss the case suggests bias, as the ruling will likely be reversed and will end up adding a longer delay.
The fact that Trump is now celebrating Cannon not only seems like a blatantly corrupt arrangement, it also shows that Trump isn’t changing his tone after the shooting.
“Getting shot in the face changes a man,” fellow Republican National Convention speaker Tucker Carlson told Axios, but it wasn’t even two full days after the shooting that Trump was back to his bombastic self.
If Trump’s post, Monday morning after one of his cases was dismissed, is any indication, his definition of unifying the country might be different from what the average person expects. Even his fellow Republicans are worried about how he will act at the Republican National Convention this week, fearing chaos from a nominee who goes off script even in normal speeches. No matter how much his speech is “toned down,” there will definitely be drama at the convention, and Trump will probably say something inflammatory.