New Rudy Giuliani Bankruptcy Filings Expose Just How Broke He Is
Everyone is abandoning the former Trump lawyer as his legal debts keep piling up.
America’s disgraced mayor seems to have lost practically everything in his bid to aid Donald Trump.
A Tuesday filing in United States Bankruptcy Court revealed that Rudy Giuliani has lost more than just cash in his New York City–based federal bankruptcy case, but also the hired hand intended to tally it.
“Unfortunately, the debtor originally had an accountant who was helping, however, he had a change of heart and indicated that he no longer wished to help prepare the monthly operating reports,” the filing reads.
The former Trump adviser also sought out the help of several other accounting firms for help with his expenses, but nobody wanted the job, according to the legal document, which noted that Giuliani’s sole source of income is mainly from his Social Security and “whatever little bit of money” comes in from his WABC radio show and podcast.
The telling filing is just the latest in a long series of legal woes suffered by Giuliani since he risked it all to allegedly help Trump steal the 2020 presidential election. In December, the former Trump attorney was ordered to cough up $148 million for defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss. And three months before that, Giuliani faced a suit from his former legal representation, who accused him of failing to pay his bill and allegedly only dishing out $214,000 of nearly $1.6 million in legal expenses, after he claimed he was stiffed by his favorite client, Trump, to the tune of millions of dollars.
That resulted in an embarrassing show in which Giuliani had no other option than to beg Trump for help settling his seven-figure legal fees, to which the stingy developer refused but offered to throw a couple of fundraisers for him instead.
Giuliani is also one of 19 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case and was named in April in an Arizona indictment charging another slew of Republican officials and Trump allies for their alleged involvement in a scheme to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.