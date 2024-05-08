New Rudy Giuliani Bankruptcy Filings Expose Just How Broke He Is

The former Trump adviser also sought out the help of several other accounting firms for help with his expenses, but nobody wanted the job, according to the legal document, which noted that Giuliani’s sole source of income is mainly from his Social Security and “whatever little bit of money” comes in from his WABC radio show and podcast.

The telling filing is just the latest in a long series of legal woes suffered by Giuliani since he risked it all to allegedly help Trump steal the 2020 presidential election. In December, the former Trump attorney was ordered to cough up $148 million for defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss. And three months before that, Giuliani faced a suit from his former legal representation, who accused him of failing to pay his bill and allegedly only dishing out $214,000 of nearly $1.6 million in legal expenses, after he claimed he was stiffed by his favorite client, Trump, to the tune of millions of dollars.