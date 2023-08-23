Trump Hosting $100K per Plate Fundraiser for Desperate Rudy Giuliani

NEW: Trump will headline a $100,000 per person fundraiser for Rudy Giuliani’s legal defense on 9/7.



My colleagues @maggieNYT and Ben Protess previously reported Trump had agreed to help attend Giuliani legal $ fundraisers: https://t.co/Lg1M2Bv18L pic.twitter.com/CGNip2wM8C — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 23, 2023

Giuliani is expected to surrender to Georgia authorities on Wednesday on charges of trying to overturn the state’s 2020 election. Meanwhile, his other legal issues keep growing.

In April, Giuliani and his lawyer Robert Costello visited Trump in Mar-a-Lago and begged him to help pay for Giuliani’s steadily growing legal bills. During that visit Trump did not offer to pay out of his own pocket but promised to stop by two fundraisers for his former lawyer, sources told CNN.

Now Trump seems to be finally making good on that promise. Maybe Trump is worried that Giuliani, who faces 13 charges, including racketeering, will flip under pressure to cooperate with federal and state prosecutors. On Tuesday, a filing from special counsel Jack Smith revealed that a key witness flipped against Trump in the classified documents case.

