Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
How Judge Cannon Just “Manufactured Immunity” for Trump

The judge is relying on a point made by only by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Donald Trump waves his fists in the air
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Judge Aileen Cannon may have dismissed Donald Trump’s classified documents case on Monday, but not everyone was on the same legal page as the Trump-appointed judge.

Democratic lawmakers and legal scholars jointly torched Cannon’s 93-page decision, accusing the ruling of breaking precedent and effectively handing Trump everything he had been hoping for: a near-indefinite delay that erases the case from the immediacy of the 2024 presidential race.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer called for the decision’s immediate appeal, describing the ruling as “breathtakingly misguided” and ”wrong on the law.”

“This is further evidence that Judge Cannon cannot handle this case impartially and must be reassigned,” Schumer told HuffPost.

Representative Dan Goldman also joined the chorus, claiming that Cannon knew that the Supreme Court “has upheld Special Counsel appointments time and time again.”

In an interview with HuffPost, the New York representative argued that the “Trump-packed Supreme Court” had handed Trump an immunity ruling related to his time in office, but that Cannon had “manufactured immunity for him” after term had ended.

Cannon rejected the case on the basis that the Independent Counsel Act, which she claimed served as the foundation for special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment, had expired and therefore invalidated Smith’s work on the case. That notion had been elevated by just one Supreme Court member—Justice Clarence Thomas—who wrote in a concurring opinion in Trump’s immunity ruling on July 1 that “if there is no law establishing the office that the Special Counsel occupies, then he cannot proceed with this prosecution.”

Cannon began hearing arguments in June over whether Smith’s appointment to the case was constitutional, but she caught considerable flack from legal experts for taking up the arguments, including from former Trump attorney Ty Cobb, who argued that there were mountains of legal precedent behind Smith’s appointment.

Smith has the ability to appeal the dismissal, though his office has not yet announced what their next steps will be.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Praises Judge Cannon Amid Raging Rant About “Witch Hunts”

Donald Trump is openly celebrating his handpicked judge ruling in his favor.

Donald Trump dances weirdly on stage at a campaign rally in Florida
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump is already celebrating Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision to toss his entire classified documents case.

Trump took aim at Democrats and his court cases in a long rant, praising “this dismissal of the Lawless indictment in Florida” as a good first step that should be “followed quickly by the dismissal of the ALL the Witch Hunts,” mentioning his cases in New York, Washington, D.C., and Georgia.

Donald Trump Truth Social post screenshot

The former president and convicted felon seems to be trying to tie Cannon’s dismissal of his classified documents case to any sympathy he’s gained after he was shot at a rally on Saturday. It’s more of the political opportunism that Trump is known for, continuously complaining about unfair treatment and claiming that everything is rigged against him. His supporters will probably start repeating it, especially since many of them have blamed Democrats and the left for the attempt on Trump’s life.

Cannon has long been suspected of either incompetence or rigging the case in favor of the former president and convicted felon. Trump has made no secret of his approval of Cannon and his expectation that she would dismiss the case, even hinting at it last month. Other reports seem to indicate that Cannon may have been biased toward Trump from the moment she was assigned the case. The fact that she went beyond the facts of Trump’s mishandling of classified documents and used a dubious constitutional argument to dismiss the case suggests bias, as the ruling will likely be reversed and will end up adding a longer delay.

The fact that Trump is now celebrating Cannon not only seems like a blatantly corrupt arrangement, it also shows that Trump isn’t changing his tone after the shooting.

“Getting shot in the face changes a man,” fellow Republican National Convention speaker Tucker Carlson told Axios, but it wasn’t even two full days after the shooting that Trump was back to his bombastic self.

If Trump’s post, Monday morning after one of his cases was dismissed, is any indication, his definition of unifying the country might be different from what the average person expects. Even his fellow Republicans are worried about how he will act at the Republican National Convention this week, fearing chaos from a nominee who goes off script even in normal speeches. No matter how much his speech is “toned down,” there will definitely be drama at the convention, and Trump will probably say something inflammatory.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Proves in Unhinged Post That Shooting Hasn’t Changed Anything

Despite breathless predictions that Donald Trump would rein in his rhetoric, the former president has stayed fully on brand.

Donald Trump holds up his fist as Secret Service agents rush him off stage after an attempted assassination
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump and his team are pushing a so-called pivot toward unity in the wake of Saturday’s assassination attempt on the former president, and the media is absolutely eating it up—with positively no actual evidence to suggest that anything has changed.

While Trump’s allies were quick to blame Democrats and the media for Saturday’s shooting, the former president’s team has opted to go a different route, and switch up the script on his speech at the Republican National Convention. Trump is now touting the address, scheduled for Thursday, as a chance to “bring the country together.”

As a result of Saturday’s chaotic events, and early reports out of the Trump camp, many outlets are optimistically reporting a likely shift in rhetoric from the Republican candidate who has been using the same deeply divisive, violent, racist, anti-immigrant rhetoric for the past eight years.

“Trump will adopt an unfamiliar, almost benevolent posture, and call for unity in the face of tragedy,” Politico reported Monday, citing Trump’s “near-death experience,” which “would rattle and forever change even the strongest among us.”

Maggie Haberman of The New York Times said during a CNN interview Sunday that Trump seemed “completely normal” after the attempt on his life, but noted that she thought the former president might choose to recognize this as a “different kind of moment.”

Haberman’s evidence? That Trump hasn’t yet started selling merchandise featuring the photograph of him with blood on his face and his fist in the air.

Tucker Carlson certainly thinks Trump’s turn toward the light is real. “Getting shot in the face changes a man,” the erstwhile Fox News host told Axios.

In the same piece, Jim Vandehei and Mike Allen speculated about Trump’s next moves.

“He could unify America,” they wrote. “Imagine he gave a speech featuring something he rarely shows: humility. Imagine him telling the nation that he has been too rough, too loose, too combative with his language—and now realizes words can have consequences, and promises to tone it down and bring new voices into the White House if he wins.”

Similarly, Elliot Ackerman penned a piece for The Atlantic arguing that “Trump could take a different path” than the one he’s been set on for almost a decade. “Trump has called his enemies ‘bad people’ in the past, but now he’s suffered a near-death experience,” Ackerman wrote. “Sometimes that changes people.”

This kind of speculation is pure fiction, however, as Trump’s assassination attempt has only emboldened his preexisting victim complex, which has convinced him he’s the target of systemic political persecution, and not criminal prosecution. By Monday morning, when it was announced that Judge Aileen Cannon had tossed Trump’s classified documents case, the former president was back posting his same old martyred talking points on Truth Social.

“As we move forward in Uniting our Nation after the horrific events on Saturday, this dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts—The January 6th Hoax in Washington, D.C., the Manhattan D.A.’s Zombie Case, the New York A.G. Scam, Fake Claims about a woman I never met (a decades old photo in a line with her then husband does not count), and the Georgia ‘Perfect’ Phone Call charges,” Trump wrote.

“The Democrat Justice Department coordinated ALL of these Political Attacks, which are an Election Interference conspiracy against Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, ME.”

He did include one limp appeal toward unity: “Let us come together to END all Weaponization of our Justice System and Make America Great Again!”

It took about 36 hours for Trump to abandon his call to unite a divided America and get back to talking about himself. As the Republican National Convention begins, it’s worth remaining skeptical of Trump and his team’s attempts to paint him as a changed man. Trump was desperate to widen his appeal to centrist voters long before this weekend, and he will continue to use Saturday’s violent unfoldings to distract voters from his own equally violent rhetoric.

Paige Oamek/
/

Judge Cannon Sparks Firestorm After Grossly Obvious Team Trump Ruling

Judge Aileen Cannon is drawing ire after her new flimsy ruling to toss Donald Trump’s entire classified documents case.

Judge Aileen Cannon portrait (blue background looks like a yearbook photo)
United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida

It seems like Judge Aileen Cannon is just making it up as she goes along.

On Monday, the Trump-appointed district judge threw out Trump’s entire classified documents case, seemingly using one concurring opinion from the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling as justification to do so. In her 93-page ruling, Cannon ruled that the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith violated the Constitution—drawing outrage from legal scholars and reporters alike.

Twitter screenshot Qasim Rashid, Esq. @QasimRashid: Understand what Judge Cannon did. She saw the non-stop media coverage of the shooting, used that distraction to overturn decades of legal precedent without citing a single case in her ruling's favor, & dismissed Trump's classified documents case. This is how republics collapse.
Twitter screenshot Noah Rosenblum @narosenblum: I have been suspicious of the “Judge Cannon is undermining the rule of law to protect Donald Trump” line of argument, mostly because of the extreme rhetoric. I hadn’t been following the case closely though. Now I feel very naive. This is bonkers. She is just making things up.
Twitter screenshot Bradley P. Moss @BradMossEsq: Judge Cannon dismissed decades of institutional precedent, years of recent rulings on Mueller and Smith, and pretty much the entire premise of the special counsel regulations. Her ultimate complaint? Jack Smith is TOO independent.

“Just to be crystal clear: SCOTUS has upheld special counsels repeatedly,” wrote Chris Hates on X. “Cannon is a district court judge, her job is to apply controlling precedent. She’s doing this because she thinks the MAGA court is on the same page as her and Trump’s lawyers and will go along.”

Instead of honoring precedent, Cannon seems to have relied on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion in the immunity ruling earlier this month. In that decision, Thomas was the only judge to make the argument that the Department of Justice misstepped in its special appointment of Jack Smith. The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which has struck down Cannon’s decisions in the past, will take up her decision next.  

Regardless of how the federal courts rule, Cannon will still get to hand Trump a win by continuing to delay Trump’s trial, as she has done for the past 18 months.
One person who isn’t mad? Donald Trump himself. On Truth Social, Trump wrote that the dismissal “should be just the first step,” calling all the cases against him scams, hoaxes, and “Political Attacks,” and further pressing for the  “dismissal of ALL witch hunts” against him.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

AOC Rips Into House Democrat Over Anonymous Doomsday Quote

“You should absolutely retire,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a lectern outside
Steven Ferdman/GC Images

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a strong message for any Democrats in Congress who have “resigned” themselves to a Donald Trump victory: Retire.

A Sunday report in Axios about Democrats discussing Joe Biden’s prospects following Saturday’s assassination attempt against Trump included an anonymous quote from a senior House Democrat: “We’ve all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s response on X (formerly Twitter) got right to the point.

“If you’re a ‘senior Democrat’ that feels this way, you should absolutely retire and make space for true leadership that refuses to resign themselves to fascism,” she said. “This kind of leadership is functionally useless to the American people. Retire.”

Twitter screnshot Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC: If you’re a “senior Democrat” that feels this way, you should absolutely retire and make space for true leadership that refuses to resign themselves to fascism. This kind of leadership is functionally useless to the American people. Retire.

Ocasio-Cortez’s point seems to be that the anonymous Democrat’s attitude flies in the face of the message the party has tried to convey over the past several months, even years, about the right-wing threat to democracy. Ocasio-Cortez was widely criticized for calling Trump a fascist following the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and ever since, that language has become part of mainstream Democratic discourse. No Democrat who has loudly criticized the fascist tendencies of Trump should be now saying, “Well, he’s probably going to win now.”

Trump has never officially conceded losing the 2020 election, repeatedly accusing the media, courts, and voting mechanisms of being rigged against him. When Trump engages in antidemocratic rhetoric, the entire Republican Party falls in line behind him. Ocasio-Cortez has tried to back up her words with actions like initiating impeachment proceedings against conservative Supreme Court justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. If other Democrats in Congress, no matter how senior, are now responding to Trump and Republicans with shrugs after months and years of sounding the alarm, what purpose are they serving in office?

Edith Olmsted/
/

Fearing “Chaos,” Republicans Dread Trump’s RNC Performance

Even Donald Trump’s close allies worry he will go too far off script.

The state at the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

As dawn breaks on Lara Trump’s Republican National Convention, not every GOP lawmaker is feeling entirely confident in Donald Trump’s ability not to alienate voters.

Before the assassination attempt against Trump Saturday, Raw Story asked several Republican lawmakers what they were hoping to get from the convention this week. In many ways, their milquetoast answers stood in sharp contrast to the chaotic candidate they’ve come to back.

“Stability. Simple message. Lack of drama,” Representative Don Bacon told Raw Story.

“You know, people want stability. They’re tired of chaos and the loud noises on both sides. So if our side and President Trump can communicate stability and a moderating theme, that’s what we want. Let these other guys blow it.”

“I always try to recommend it, at the least in our area in Omaha, the Midwest—we’re called ‘Nebraska nice’ for a reason,” said Bacon. “I just say in our district, people want governance, conservative governance but decency. And that’s what we want to communicate.”

The Nebraska Republican is staring down what could turn out to be an especially narrow presidential election in his state, which has only five electoral college votes to give, and three of which are distributed based on how the congressional districts vote. As a result, a step toward the middle appears to have been on his mind.

In February, Bacon co-sponsored a nonbinding resolution expressing support for IVF and commending the work of fertility specialists. While the measure itself did absolutely nothing to actually protect the right to fertility treatments, it was an attempt to signal to voters a Republican shift to the middle, or at least an ability to listen to their more centrist constituents.

Apparently, Bacon has been singing his tune about “stability” for a while.

“I remember saying that during his administration, and [Trump’s] chief of staff told me to shut up,” Bacon told Raw Story, clarifying that he was not referring to Mark Meadows.

“The more we can communicate civility and no chaos, the better,” said Bacon. “Americans are tired. We’re tired of all that noise out there.”

Representative Nancy Mace also urged Trump to make an appeal to the middle.

“I think I’ve been pretty vocal about going after independent voters, suburban women, and I’ve tried to be a really strong voice for the party, but he’s doing a remarkable job on his own,” Mace gushed to Raw Story. “He put IVF and birth control and contraception into the Republican Party platform for the first time ever in history.”

Mace was the main sponsor of the do-nothing IVF resolution earlier this year.

And Marco Rubio, a contender for Trump’s vice presidential nomination, ran a hard defense for the former president, claiming he was not at all “dysfunctional,” unlike his opponents. Trump, he said, “comes from a background in real estate and business, and it’s just a different language. And so it may seem alien to people around here, but I watched firsthand how it works, certainly, on the world stage.”

It’s unclear how the weekend’s events will affect Trump’s performance at the RNC, but it’s worth noting that in the past, Trump’s language seemed to be less entrepreneurial and more racist and violent.

Trump said Sunday that his speech, which he is scheduled to deliver Thursday, has been completely rewritten in the wake of Saturday’s shooting, which left one attendee dead and two others injured.

“This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago,” Trump told the Washington Examiner.

Even as Trump turns to unity, one thing is for sure: Drama is definitely still on the schedule.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

MAGA Republicans Push Unhinged Conspiracy to Explain Trump’s Shooting

Somehow, the shooting is all the fault of women and racial minorities.

Secret Service agents rush Donald Trump off the stage after he was shot
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republican lawmakers are ignoring the evidence to blame the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on anyone but themselves.

Although the gunman behind the shooting has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old white conservative, GOP leaders have decided to collectively attack the Secret Service—specifically, the members that are women and people of color.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Representative Cory Mills was quick to divert attention away from the conservative shooter and toward the nonobvious target: diversity, equity, and inclusion hires.

“Look, I’m not sure about who the individuals are on the individual detail of the Secret Service, but I can tell you under this Biden administration, the one thing I’ve seen is massive DEI hires,” Mills, a former U.S. Army sniper, told Jesse Waters Primetime, appearing to suggest that only white men should be members of the Secret Service. “And I can tell you, when you primarily go after DEI, you end up with D-I-E.”

But Mills wasn’t the only Trump ally frustrated with a service detail that kept the former president alive.

“Somebody really dropped the ball,” Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett told Fox Sunday afternoon. “You’ve got a … DEI initiative-person who heads up our Secret Service. You know, she was working at Pepsi before this. I know she was a former Secret Service agent, but still.”

“This is what happens when you don’t put the best players in. It’s a complete failure on our part,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Burchett baselessly pushed that Democrats’ focus on the violent rhetoric of MAGA Republicans—including likening Trump to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and describing Trump’s political ambitions as fascist—was the reason behind the shooting, despite the fact that Crooks’s former classmates repeatedly described him as holding exclusively conservative ideals.

“It is a manifestation of what they brought upon us,” Burchett said. “It is not the Republicans’ fault.”

And network hosts also jumped in on the fury, including Jeanine Pirro and Laura Ingraham, who were seemingly unhappy with the women who risked their lives and bodies to create a human shield for Trump.

“You and I, in our own way, have been trailblazers in our fields,” Ingraham bemoaned. “And we support women in all we do. But when it comes to shielding the body of someone who is six foot three, and shielding him, you can’t do it if you’re five-five.”

MTG Amps Up Bloodthirsty Rhetoric After Trump Shooting
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Judge Cannon Sets Fire to Trump’s Entire Classified Documents Case

Judge Aileen Cannon determined that Jack Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional.

Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the classified documents case against Donald Trump on Monday, ruling that special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment to the case was unconstitutional.
In a 93-page decision, Cannon argued that Smith’s appointment had overstepped Congress’s authority, violating the appointments clause of the Constitution.
“The Special Counsel’s position effectively usurps that important legislative authority, transferring it to a Head of Department, and in the process threatening the structural liberty inherent in the separation of powers,” Cannon wrote, noting that a valid pathway to appoint Smith to the case is and was on the table.
“Congress can authorize his appointment through enactment of positive statutory law consistent with the Appointments Clause,” she wrote.
Cannon’s order dismisses the superseding indictment against the former president, cancels any scheduled hearings, and officially closes the case. Smith can appeal the dismissal, though his office has not yet announced what their next steps will be.
For months, the Trump-appointed judge had been accused of slow-walking the trial in a not-so-subtle effort to postpone it indefinitely. After spending considerable time in hearings dedicated to third-party complaints, Cannon began hearing arguments in June over whether Smith’s appointment to the case was constitutional. But she caught considerable flack from legal experts for taking up the arguments, including from former Trump attorney Ty Cobb, who argued that there were mountains of legal precedent behind Smith’s appointment.
In the ruling, Cannon pointed to the expired Independent Counsel Act as the basis for her decision, claiming that the Department of Justice had appointed Smith under the since-defunct provision.
“No such special counsel statute exists today, and no such statute existed in November 2022 when Attorney General Garland issued the Appointment Order,” Cannon wrote.
Trump faced 42 felony charges in the case related to willful retention of national security information, corruptly concealing documents, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
This story has been updated.
Hafiz Rashid/
/

MTG Amps Up Bloodthirsty Rhetoric After Trump Shooting

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is turning up the dial after the Trump assassination attempt.

Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a red MAGA cap and speaks before several mics outside the Capitol.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

At a time when tensions are high following an assassination attempt against Donald Trump on Saturday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene still saw fit to immediately use violent rhetoric to describe Democrats.

In an interview on Real America’s Voice right after the shooting, Greene called politics today “a battle between good and evil.”

“Look at the views and the policies on the left. This is the party that is literally trying to destroy God’s creation,” Greene said, before going on a rant blaming Democrats for a number of conservative bogeymen, including trans rights, abortion, Black Lives Matter protests, and prison sentences against conservative figures including January 6 rioters. She was happy enough with her message that she posted a video of it the next day to her X (formerly Twitter) account.

Greene has a reputation for using extreme and bigoted rhetoric, so this initial reaction isn’t unexpected. She has called for a “national divorce,” infamously blamed California wildfires on “Jewish space lasers” back in 2018, spread conspiracy theories about 9/11, and alleged conspiracies behind school shootings. Her political party has enabled her ever since she was elected to Congress, and in some cases has even echoed her talking points. As such, she isn’t likely to receive calls to apologize from her fellow Republicans, particularly as a host of them will probably be saying the same things at the Republican National Convention this week.

But one would think that, at a time when the motive of the gunman who shot at Trump still is unclear, Greene might not want to escalate tensions and be seen as promoting more violence. But that would be out of character for Greene, and out of touch with today’s Republican Party.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Rudy Giuliani Is in Big, Big Trouble

Creditors can finally go after what few assets he has left.

Rudy Giliani's eyes pop out of his head as he purses his lips.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Rudy Giuliani shortly after being ordered to pay two Georgia election workers nearly $150 million in damages

Rudy Giuliani has lost bankruptcy protection, and creditors can now go after his assets, a New York judge ruled Friday. 

The former New York mayor turned Donald Trump lawyer was found liable for defaming two Georgia election workers in December, with a jury awarding them $148 million. Giuliani then applied for bankruptcy protection, arguing that he was unable to pay the judgment because of the other many sizable debts he owes. 

Judge Sean Lane, of New York’s federal bankruptcy court, made the ruling partly due to Giuliani’s lack of transparency, writing in his 22-page opinion that the disgraced lawyer hadn’t opened the books of the companies he owns, which have recently received thousands of dollars in wire transfers. Lane also said that Giuliani hasn’t explained other financial dealings, from book contracts to what his podcast and radio show earn. 

“Mr. Giuliani has failed to provide an accurate and complete picture of his financial affairs in the six months that this case has been pending,” Lane wrote. “The lack of financial transparency is particularly troubling given concerns that Mr. Giuliani has engaged in self-dealing and that he has potential conflicts of interest that would hamper the administration of his bankruptcy case.” 

Giuliani claims a net worth of $10.6 million, mostly tied up in two apartments: one in New York City and another in Palm Beach, Florida. The two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freemon and Shaye Moss, plan to seek liens on the two properties soon, their lawyers say. 

Giuliani’s creditors can also try to seize his other assets, which include bank accounts, his collection of luxury watches, his Mercedes-Benz sports car, three New York Yankees World Series rings, and other baseball memorabilia. Giuliani’s creditors accuse him of downplaying how much these items are worth or failing to acknowledge them altogether.

Giuliani does not manage his money well. He lost his accountant in May, and, despite his many debts, still spends extravagantly while blowing off his financial responsibilities. He didn’t pay back his accountants, lawyers, or his ex-wife. Lately, in a desperate attempt to make money, he even tried to sell his own coffee.  

The rest of his life isn’t going well either. Giuliani was disbarred from practicing law earlier this month over his false statements on the 2020 election and is facing criminal charges in Arizona over his election misdeeds after a comical attempt to avoid being served. His old client Trump still owes him $2 million in unpaid legal fees, but aside from throwing the odd fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, hasn’t helped his ex-lawyer. It looks like Rudy may soon hit rock bottom.  

