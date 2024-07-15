Matt Gaetz Reveals Judge Cannon’s True Motive Behind Trump Ruling
Representative Matt Gaetz may be on to something here.
Representative Matt Gaetz has exposed what may be Judge Aileen Cannon’s real motive in every pro-Trump ruling she makes.
After the Trump-appointed judge on Monday dismissed the former president’s classified document’s case, Gaetz posted a headshot of her on his personal account, captioning the photo “Future Supreme Court Justice Cannon.”
On his professional X account, Gaetz wrote, “I applaud Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision dismissing the Trump documents case in federal court in the free State of Florida.”
It’s not the wildest notion. The former president nominated Cannon to the bench at the tail end of his term. Since then, the inexperienced judge has handed him win after win in his classified documents case—some of which were such flimsy rulings that she was repeatedly shut down by the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals.
If Trump does retake the White House, it’s incredibly possible he could have the chance to appoint a fourth Supreme Court justice—and perhaps he’d like to reward the judge who helped save him from what was the strongest case against him.
Other Republicans, including failed V.P. picks, made celebratory posts after Cannon’s ruling as well. “Dismissed!” Senator Marco Rubio chimed in, and Senator Rick Scott called it a “big win.” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrated the “major blow” to the Justice Department while warning about future attacks from the Democrats, writing “they are going to keep going after every single one of us who opposes their agenda.”