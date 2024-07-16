Trump Chose J.D. Vance Because He “Sucked Up Effectively”
A Fox News analyst got to the heart of the reason behind Donald Trump’s choice of running mate.
A Fox News analyst said people would question why exactly Donald Trump had picked J.D. Vance as his running mate, considering his lack of experience and former status as a Never-Trump Republican.
Vance has talked his fair share of smack about the former president, saying Trump could be “America’s Hitler,” accused him of committing serial sexual assault, and calling him “one of USA’s most hated, villainous, douchey celebs.” But as Trump has amassed more power in the run-up to November, it seems that Vance has finally changed his tune. To many, though, it’s unclear why Trump would want to work with Vance at all.
Brit Hume, a chief political analyst for Fox, said Monday night that many voters would be asking that question, and offered up a possible theory for Trump’s choice.
“Some people may look at this and remember what J.D. Vance used to say about Donald Trump,” said Hume. “He was a hardcore never-Trumper not very many years ago, and he reversed himself completely not that long ago.”
“And one of the things you worry about is, when somebody’s making a pick for a potential president—potential president if something happens to him—then you think, well, is this person, how did he get the job?”
“Did he get it because he was really the best qualified to be president? Or did he get it because he sucked up effectively to the nominee?” said Hume. “People will have questions about that.”
Although Vance reportedly divided Trump’s donors, he was the “little pet” of one of Trump’s campaign managers, Susie Wiles, according to one anonymous GOP strategist. He also had a number of powerful backers in Trump’s inner circle, including Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric, as well as Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk.