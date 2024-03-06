Spineless Mitch McConnell Immediately Bends the Knee to Trump
Mitch McConnell has announced his endorsement of Donald Trump for president.
He took his time, but ultimately Senator Mitch McConnell has fallen in line and endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2024.
The Senate minority leader and longtime leader of the Senate Republican caucus said in a statement to The Washington Post Wednesday that “It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States.”
McConnell announced his decision just minutes after Trump’s lone remaining challenger, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, dropped out of the race after only winning one of Super Tuesday’s 16 state contests. McConnell himself announced last week that he will step down as GOP leader in November.
The endorsement was long sought after by Trump, with coordinated efforts from staffers for both politicians seeking to secure a rapprochement. Trump and McConnell have not spoken since December of 2020, when the Senate minority leader recognized Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.
Over the years, McConnell and Trump have had an acrimonious relationship, to say the least. McConnell has privately and publicly criticized Trump for his role in fomenting the January 6 riots, although he didn’t vote to convict Trump afterwards in impeachment proceedings. Trump has called McConnell a “dumb son of a b----” and remarked that he would like to replace McConnell as majority leader if he were reelected president.
Trump has also made racist attacks against Mitch McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao, an Asian American, despite the fact that Chao served as Trump’s secretary of transportation, and accused McConnell of conflicts of interest, alleging that Chao has ties to China that compromise McConnell. But, as Senator Ted Cruz can attest, attacks on one’s spouse can easily be forgiven in Trump’s Republican Party.