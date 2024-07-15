Watch: Mike Johnson Freaks Out as RNC Teleprompter Breaks Down
The Republican National Convention, which convened to nominate Donald Trump, is off to a shaky start.
An apparent teleprompter malfunction, which sent House Speaker Mike Johnson scurrying off-stage at the Republican National Convention Monday afternoon, launched the high-stakes political event into a welcome new phase: cover band concert.
“It is now my honor to introduce the attorney general,” Johnson began haltingly. “And there goes the teleprompter.”
Johnson awkwardly made his exit. Meanwhile, Sixwire, a country-rock band based out of Nashville, Tennessee, performed a rendition of Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ In the Years.” A livestream of the main room showed clumps of blonde women dressed in bright red and waving their Trump signs, and white guys nodding their heads to the beat.
After the song ended, the band just kept going, and going, and going, riffing on the song’s iconic guitar melody.… Some say they’re still vamping to this day.
What could’ve transformed into a rocking evening was tragically cut short, as Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird appeared onstage to welcome vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance. He walked around the floor to Merle Haggard’s “America First.” Not nearly as fun of a song, but it was also repeated over and over again as Vance glad-handed delegates.