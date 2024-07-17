Skip Navigation
Most Recent Post
AOC Brutally Roasts Vivek Ramaswamy Over Wild RNC Speech

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a brutal takedown of Ramaswamy’s speech at the Republican National Convention.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez holds up one index finger, as if to make a point o r shame someone
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Vivek Ramaswamy’s speech at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night included a strange invitation to young people, which quickly got dumped on by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Our message to Gen Z is this: You’re going to be the generation that actually saves this country,” Ramaswamy said at the RNC. “You want to be a rebel? You want to be a hippie? You want to ‘stick it to the man’? Show up on your college campus and try calling yourself a conservative. Say you want to get married, have kids, teach them to believe in God and pledge allegiance to their country.”

Ocasio-Cortez called out the former presidential candidate on X, saying, “If you want to be cool so badly, try giving a damn about other people beyond yourself. Might open a few doors.”

“Young people don’t take well to bigoted leaders who attack LGBTQ+ rights, outlaw abortion, cozy up to gun manufacturers + oil execs, and support a rapist for President,” Ocasio-Cortez posted.

The New York congresswoman has a point, as Ramaswamy doesn’t have much credibility when it comes to what’s “cool,” unless you count his insane temperature demands while on the campaign trail. He tried to be a libertarian rapper in college known as “Da Vek,” with his out-of-breath bars drawing few, if any fans. On the campaign trail, he tried to use rap to pander to voters, covering Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” his college favorite. But this led to a cease-and-desist from Slim Shady himself, who is completely against Donald Trump and embraces left-wing causes like Black Lives Matter.

If Ramaswamy thinks contrarianism is cool, maybe it’s because he has implied in the past that the 9/11 attacks were an inside job. That’s something he didn’t mention at the RNC, along with his ideas to take away birthright citizenship and severely restrict young people’s right to vote. Young people probably won’t like the fact that he was once very critical of Donald Trump before becoming one of the convicted felon’s biggest fans.

If Ramaswamy wants the Republican Party to attract young people, he might consider keeping his mouth shut. Because if there’s one thing that repels them, it’s an older, out of touch guy telling them how to be cool.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

“Know When to Fold”: Democrats Call on Bob Menendez to Resign

Democratic lawmakers are calling on the New Jersey senator to step down after his guilty verdict.

Bob Menendez carries a portfolio in the crook of his arm while walking outside. He appears distressed.
Adam Gray/Getty Images

After Senator Bob Menendez was convicted Tuesday on all 16 counts in his federal corruption trial, many of his Democratic colleagues swiftly called for his resignation.

“In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said shortly after the news broke.

Many others now urging the New Jersey congressman to step down had also done so after the charges first came to light. For example, Representative Andy Kim, the Democratic challenger for Menendez’s Senate seat this election, echoed previous calls for his opponent’s resignation, tweeting: “Our public servants should work for the people, and today we saw the people judge Senator Menendez as guilty and unfit to serve. I called on Senator Menendez to step down when these charges were first made public, and now that he has been found guilty, I believe the only course of action for him is to resign his seat immediately.”

Senators Cory Booker, Dick Durbin, and Amy Klobuchar, and Representative Katie Porter all similarly reiterated their previous calls for Menendez’s resignation. “You’ve got to know when to hold ’em, and know when to fold ’em,” Senator Tom Carper said, advising Menendez to do the latter.

Some have gone further, advocating for Menendez’s expulsion from the Senate should he fail to resign. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued a statement saying, “If [Menendez] refuses to vacate his office, I call on the United States Senate to vote to expel him. In the event of a vacancy, I will exercise my duty to make a temporary appointment to ensure the people of New Jersey have the representation they deserve.”

A statement by New Jersey Representative Mikie Sherrill similarly said, “If he refuses to resign from the Senate, he should be expelled. New Jersey deserves leadership that puts the people and our country first—not profit or self interest.”

Vowing to appeal the verdict, Menendez has not answered questions about whether he will heed these calls and resign.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Scores Yet Another Massive Legal Win, This Time in Georgia

Oral arguments for Donald Trump’s appeal to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis have been scheduled for December.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis purses her lips as she sits in the Fulton County courthouse
Alex Slitz/AP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Georgia’s Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that it will hear oral arguments for Donald Trump’s appeal to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from his election interference case after the presidential election has already taken place.

In a new order, the court scheduled the proceedings for December 5. As a result, the case likely will not resume until well into 2025, if at all. If Trump is reelected to the White House, the case against him would be postponed until his term ends in 2029—or possibly longer.

Earlier this month, the court ordered a stay in Trump’s election interference case pending the outcome of several appeals from Trump and his co-defendants seeking to remove Willis from the case, appealing a lower court decision to keep her on.

Since then, the Supreme Court has issued a ruling on Trump’s immunity, making it impossible to prosecute any president for what they claim to be “official acts” taken in office. One of Trump’s attorneys has already started claiming that Trump and his allies’ fake elector scheme constituted an “official act.”

In a sneaky footnote in Chief Justice John Roberts’s majority opinion, the court also affirmed that a sitting president cannot be criminally prosecuted, meaning that should Trump be elected again, all of his criminal trials will come to an abrupt end.

The Georgia court’s decision comes a day after Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed Trump’s classified documents case in Florida. Cannon ruled that special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

J.D. Vance Caught on Video Telling Far-Right Group Alex Jones Is Right

Donald Trump’s pick for vice president also said that “the devil is real.”

J.D. Vance gestures as he speaks onstage at the Republican National Convention
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance once gave a strange defense of disgraced conspiracy theorist Alex Jones during an event held by a shadowy dark money–backed conservative network, according to video obtained by ProPublica.

In 2021, when Vance had just entered the race to replace Ohio Senator Rob Portman, he spoke at a closed-door event hosted by the secretive Teneo Network, an organization backed by conservative billionaire Leonard Leo.

Leo, who is the co-chairman of the Federalist Society, and single-handedly responsible for installing the conservative majority in the U.S. Supreme Court, tracelessly infuses hundreds of millions of dollars into the conservative legal movement every year. With the Teneo Network, Leo said he hoped to create “networks of conservatives that can roll back” liberal influence in all spheres of life, including business, media, and entertainment, according to an informational video about the group obtained by ProPublica.

Vance joined the network in 2018, years before he would run for office. At the time, he was a bestselling author running a nonprofit and investment fund.

During his speech at Teneo’s 2021 Retreat, Vance tried to explain his defense of Jones, the right-wing podcaster and supplement pusher who infamously insisted that the Sandy Hook massacre of children was a hoax. Vance had recently sparked a tidal wave of backlash after he tweeted that Jones was more reliable than MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

In front of the audience, Vance tried to defend himself, saying he was “just trolling,” before walking back his denial to insist “that doesn’t mean what I said is in any way untrue.”

Vance explained that it was important to “have a little fun” when you might end up as a political prisoner in your own country. “It’s OK to troll when you make and speak fundamental truths. But, look, I do think what I said was correct,” he said.

“If you listen to Rachel Maddow every night, the basic worldview that you have is that MAGA grandmas who have family dinners on Sunday and bake apple pies for their family are about to start a violent insurrection against this country,” said Vance. “But if you listen to Alex Jones every day, you would believe that a transnational financial elite controls things in our country, that they hate our society, and oh, by the way, a lot of them are probably sex perverts too.”

“Sorry, ladies and gentlemen, that’s actually a hell of a lot more true than Rachel Maddow’s view of society,” said Vance.

Vance urged conservatives to listen to conspiracists and ignore the baseless, dangerous claims they make. He used himself as an example. “I believe the devil is real and that he works terrible things in our society,” he said. “That’s a crazy conspiracy theory to a lot of very well-educated people in this country right now.”

“A lot of the things that are ultimately gonna get revealed as truths are gonna be advocated originally by crazy people. It doesn’t mean you have to be best friends with them,” Vance said, adding that conservatives should stand up for “nonconventional people.”

Vance has a pretty solid track record of ignoring the more heinous things his buddies say. In 2022, the soon-to-be senator gave a friendly 90-minute interview with right-wing activist Jack Murphy, who had once claimed that “feminists need rape,” according to Mother Jones. And of course, there’s his newfound support for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, whom Vance once called “America’s Hitler.”

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

House Democrats Resurrect Revolt over Biden Nomination

Democratic lawmakers are making a last-minute Hail Mary effort to delay Joe Biden’s nomination.

Joe Biden speaks at a podium
Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

House Democrats are raising objections to the Democratic National Committee’s plan to nominate Biden via a “virtual roll call” vote weeks before the party’s August convention.

The DNC initially turned to the pre-convention virtual roll call to work around an Ohio requirement that parties’ candidates be certified 90 days before the general election. The issue was averted as Ohio passed legislation extending the deadline, but the DNC is poised to move forward with the virtual roll call nonetheless.

A drafted letter by dozens of House Democrats calls this a “terrible idea.”

According to Politico, the letter, authored by House Democrats who span the “spectrum of views” regarding Biden remaining in the race, says, “There is no legal justification for this extraordinary and unprecedented action which would effectively accelerate the nomination process by nearly a month.”

The authors say the move would “stifl[e] debate” by “prematurely shutting down any possible change in the Democratic ticket,” and implore the party to instead “nominate its presidential ticket at the Democratic National Convention, in regular order, as we always have.”

Representative Jared Huffman, who reportedly circulated the letter, told Politico that the DNC sees the virtual roll call vote as “a clever way to lock down debate and I guess by dint of sheer force, achieve unity, but it doesn’t work that way.” Axios reports that many Democratic lawmakers and aides intend to sign on to it, with one House Democrat saying that “the ‘replace Biden’ movement is back.”

The letter represents the chorus of Democratic critics of Biden crescendoing again, after the assassination attempt against Trump briefly superseded conversations about Biden’s electability or lack thereof. Dissatisfaction with Biden remains widespread among Democrats; a recent NBC News poll reports that more than 60 percent of blue voters would prefer an alternative to Biden, whose nomination is now all but inevitable.

We will soon see whether the DNC will heed House Democrats’ exhortations to delay Biden’s nomination until the convention, as Politico reports that the rules committee is “expected to vote on setting up the rules and dates for a virtual roll call vote” at a meeting set for Friday.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Alex Jones Has Unhinged New Conspiracy About Trump Shooting

The conspiracy theorist is back, with a dangerous new theory about Donald Trump’s attempted assassination.

Alex Jones gestures as he speaks to reporters
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Alex Jones is back to hocking conspiracies, and this time his attention is toward the attempted assassination of Donald Trump—which, according to the notoriously factless conspiracy theorist, was a ploy by the Democratic establishment to nix the presumptive GOP presidential candidate from the race.

“Biden’s puppet masters ran the attack on Trump and they will do it again,” Jones wrote Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter. “The secret service now admits the assassin was on the roof for 26 minutes. The secret service has a long history of deliberate stand downs. Think Dallas Texas 1963 and go from there …”

There is little to no evidence that the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was on the rooftop for 26 minutes—or that the Secret Service had historically “deliberately” stood down in order to allow a political operative to get shot, though Jones’s callback to Dallas in 1963 suggests that he believes the Secret Service allowed President John F. Kennedy to be assassinated.

So far, little is understood about Crooks or his motives, save that he was a 20-year-old white male from Bethel, Pennsylvania. Former classmates described him as a bullied “loner” and “outcast” with a penchant for wearing military and hunting clothes, and who was by all measures “definitely conservative.” The FBI announced on Monday that forensic experts with the agency had infiltrated Crooks’s cell phone and were examining his digital footprint, though they have not yet released their findings.

Speaking with CNN on Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas conceded that Crooks never should have reached that vantage point on a warehouse roof, just 430 feet away from the former president.

“We are speaking of a failure,” Mayorkas told CNN. “We are going to analyze through an independent review how that occurred, why it occurred, and make recommendations and findings to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle described the error as “unacceptable” in an interview with ABC News, noting that the “buck stops with me.”

Jones has lost practically everything to his incessant need for the spotlight. In 2017, the InfoWars host lost primary custody of his children in a case that pinned him as a “cult leader” on an online conspiracy network. In 2022, Jones lost a defamation case brought by the families of the children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, who argued that Jones had caused them irreparable harm by baselessly claiming to his far-right followers the shooting was a “hoax.” That case cost the right-wing conspiracy theorist $1.5 billion and forced Jones into bankruptcy months later. He has since lost his stake in his media company, Free Speech Systems, and has been court-ordered to liquidate all of his assets in order to cover the tremendous damages.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

New Audio Reveals J.D. Vance’s Deep Hatred for Trump

Here are more receipts of Trump’s vice president pick blasting him in public.

Donald Trump with a cushion on his right ear leans over to speak to J.D. Vance, who is smiling and clapping. Both are at the RNC.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After Donald Trump selected J.D. Vance for his running mate in 2024, more and more of his previous gripes with Trump keep popping up, much to the Republican Party’s dismay.

In two 2016 audios uncovered by CNN’s Andy Kaczynski, Vance appeared on a podcast to promote his book The Hillbilly Elegy and argued that Trump is a fraud who preyed on white voters’ fears to achieve victory.

“I don’t think he actually cares about folks,” said Vance on The Matt Jones Podcast in August 2016. “I think I’m going to vote third party because I can’t stomach Trump. I think that he’s noxious and is leading the white working class to a very dark place,” he told NPR that same month.

Vance criticized Trump throughout his press tours at the time. “I’m definitely not gonna vote for Trump because I think that he’s projecting very complex problems onto simple villains,” Vance told CNN’s Jake Tapper before the 2016 election. “Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us,” he wrote in October 2016.

Vance built his early political brand on being a “Never Trump” Republican, and the receipts show it. He called Trump a total fraud in public and asked if Trump may be “America’s Hitler” in private. Before the election, in a since-deleted tweet, Vance claimed he would be writing in Evan McMullin, a former CIA officer who ran as an independent. In 2018, he revealed that he did in fact vote for a third-party candidate in 2016.

Since winning his Senate seat in 2022 with Trump’s backing, Vance has changed his tune, deleted tweets, and retracted his negative statements about the former president.

Ever since talk began that Vance could be on the list for vice president, he’s been sucking up to Trump and denouncing his previous views. “He was a great president,” said Vance, who didn’t vote for him, “and it’s one of the reasons why I’m working so hard to make sure he gets a second term.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Judge Cannon Slammed for “Erratic” and “Dangerous” Behavior

Her decision to dismiss Donald Trump’s classified documents case flies in the face of decades of legal precedent.

Donald Trump smiles while at the Republican National Convention
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomber/Getty Images

Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision to toss out Donald Trump’s classified documents case by ruling special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment unconstitutional flies in the face of legal precedent, and the law itself, according to a former federal solicitor.

Neal Katyal, who while serving as acting solicitor general helped draft the Department of Justice’s regulations for installing special counsels, challenged the Trump-appointed judge’s ruling in a New York Times op-ed Tuesday. He slammed Cannon’s claim that no congressional law authorized the special counsel’s appointment as “palpably false.”

Cannon’s decision “is legally unsupported, ignores decades of precedent and is deeply dangerous,” Katyal said, describing her actions as “highly erratic.”

Katyal argued that the regulations on special counsel appointments were drafted under specific congressional laws. In particular, Katyal referred to U.S. Code 28 Section 515, which grants the attorney general, in this case Merrick Garland, the power to commission attorneys “specially retained under authority of the Department of Justice” as “special assistant[s] to the attorney general or special attorney[s].”

The same law also states that those attorneys can then “conduct any kind of legal proceeding, civil or criminal,” that other U.S. attorneys are “authorized by law to conduct,” and Section 533 permits the attorney general to commission officials “to detect and prosecute crimes against the United States.”

“These sections were specifically cited when Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Mr. Smith as a special counsel. If Congress doesn’t like these laws, it can repeal them. But until then, the law is the law,” wrote Katyal.

Katyal wrote that when he proposed new regulations on appointing special counsels to Capitol Hill in 1999, not a single lawmaker challenged the legality of the new rules. Regulation 28 CFR 600 would come to replace the expired Independent Counsel Act with the Office of Special Counsel.

In her ruling, Cannon referred to the expired Independent Counsel Act as the basis for her decision, claiming that the Department of Justice had appointed Smith under the since-defunct provision.

Katyal also said that Cannon’s ruling went against the Supreme Court precedent set in United States v. Nixon, which affirmed the process of appointing the special counsel under both Section 515 and 533.

“Congress has vested in the Attorney General the power to conduct the criminal litigation of the United States Government,” wrote Justice Warren Earl Burger in the majority opinion. “It has also vested in him the power to appoint subordinate officers to assist him in the discharge of his duties.

“Acting pursuant to those statutes, the Attorney General has delegated the authority to represent the United States in these particular matters to a Special Prosecutor with unique authority and tenure,” Burger wrote.

According to Katyal, Cannon attempted to dismiss this ruling as “dicta” because she deemed it irrelevant to the holding of the case. She did, however, manage to cite Justice Clarence Thomas’s solo concurrence in Trump’s immunity case several times. Thomas had suggested in one line that “if there is no law establishing the office that the Special Counsel occupies, then he cannot proceed with this prosecution.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Bob Menendez Officially Convicted Felon After Gold Bar Bribery Scheme

The New Jersey Democrat has been found guilty of corruption.

Bob Menendez looks to the side as he walks outside the courthouse for his corruption trial
Adam Gray/Getty Images

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez was found guilty on all counts Tuesday in a sprawling, nine-week trial that charged the 70-year-old Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman for accepting envelopes of cash and gold bars as bribes while acting as a middle man between local real estate moguls and foreign governments.

The New Jersey Democrat and his wife were accused last year of acting as foreign agents for Egypt, taking hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of flashy gifts in exchange for Menendez’s “power and influence to protect and enrich” the businessmen and government of Egypt.

In a superseding indictment filed in January, Menendez was also accused of other corruption-related charges, including allegedly taking bribes from Qatar in an attempt to help a New Jersey real estate developer secure a multimillion-dollar investment from a company tied to the Middle Eastern country and collecting lavish gifts in exchange for his handiwork.

Evidence in the trial included a set of gold bars stamped with the name “Menendez,” with serial numbers matching those reportedly owned by one of the senator’s alleged bribers, New Jersey real estate tycoon Fred Daibes.

Menendez had appeared hopeful Monday before the verdict was delivered.

“It’s obvious that the government’s case is not as simple as they made it to be,” Menendez told the Associated Press from outside the courthouse. “It’s not as simple as they made it to be. The jury’s finding that out.”

Menendez had refused to resign from the race for his Senate seat, but left the door open to run for reelection as an independent candidate. Tuesday’s verdict potentially pulls the plug on any future chances Menendez has at winning reelection in November.

But the convicted lawmaker’s opponents weren’t celebrating the news.

“This is a sad and somber day for New Jersey and our country,” wrote Representative Andy Kim, the Democratic candidate running for Menendez’s seat, in a statement. “Our public servants should work for the people, and today we saw the people judge Senator Menendez as guilty and unfit to serve.

“I called on Senator Menendez to step down when these charges were first made public, and now that he has been found guilty, I believe the only course of action for him is to resign his seat immediately,” Kim continued. “The people of New Jersey deserve better.”

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

How Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk Secretly Lobbied Trump on J.D. Vance

Donald Trump’s V.P. pick has the backing of some interesting right-wing figures.

J.D. Vance
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Shortly after the attempted assassination on Donald Trump, creepy tech bros and Tucker Carlson campaigned for J.D. Vance to be Trump’s pick for vice president.

According to Axios, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and billionaires Elon Musk and David Sacks all began a “secret lobbying campaign,” which involved calling Trump to secure Vance’s position as next in line in case there was another attack on Trump’s life.

Carlson told Axios he backed Vance because he was the only top contender that “doesn’t secretly hate Trump, as all the rest of them do. He fundamentally agrees with Trump.” Carlson also noted that the two shared the same values on cutting aid for Ukraine. According to The New York Times, Carlson dissuaded Trump from considering Marco Rubio or other “neocons” aligned with the Fox News ecosystem.

Perhaps the secret lobbying campaign by tech billionaires isn’t a huge surprise. Three years ago, Trump met with Vance for the first time, as he was shepherded by billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel. Despite Vance’s working-class facade, he is a former venture capitalist with strong relationships to those in Silicon Valley. According to Trump-world insiders, Vance’s tech and finance-world connections could also open up doors for GOP fundraising, sweetening the deal.

It seems like that promise is already coming true as the tech bros and crypto-fascists are lining up behind the Trump-Vance ticket. On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk plans to donate $45 million per month to the pro-Trump America PAC, and right-wing tech-moguls Marc Andreesen and Ben Horowitz are pledging to donate as well.

With Trump’s pick of Vance, the growing reactionary tech movement may have secured a seat at the table.

