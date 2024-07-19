Maxwell Frost Trolls Republicans With New Bill After Trump Shooting
Republicans will have to state what they love more: guns or Donald Trump.
A Florida Democrat issued a call to action Friday for House Speaker Mike Johnson to hold a vote on legislation that would ban assault weapons, suggesting that the Republican Party should reverse its years-long course of enabling mass shootings in light of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
Representative Maxwell Frost, a Democrat who represents Florida’s 10th District, shared his letter to Johnson in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
“This past weekend, we saw that the need to act against political violence is not a partisan issue; it is a matter of public safety and common sense,” Frost wrote. “That’s why [Representative Lucy McBath] and I are calling on House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring a vote on legislation that would ban assault weapons and protect the safety of every American.”
The full letter urged Johnson to bring H.R. 698, Assault Weapons Ban, and H.R. 8600, McBath’s bill that would ban gas-powered firearms like the one used by Trump’s assailant, to a vote. The Assault Weapons Ban was originally introduced in February 2023, and its primary sponsorship was taken over by McBath that June.
“What we saw on July 14, 2024, is that the need to act against political violence is not a partisan issue, it is a matter of public safety and common sense,” Frost and McBath wrote in the letter. “It should not take the attempted assassination of a former President for the Speaker of the House to act. A failure to respond in the face of a brazen, attack almost certainly invites a future tragedy.”
As a former national organizing director for March for Our Lives, the gun control advocacy group, Frost helped to establish the first federal office focused on preventing gun violence.
While Frost’s push isn’t expressly tongue-in-cheek, it seems to be a check-mate for the Republican-led House, which has repeatedly torpedoed attempts to expand gun restrictions.