Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Far-Right Revives Its Favorite Idiotic Conspiracy for Microsoft Outage

The far-right is blaming DEI for the global IT outage, because it has no new material.

A screen displays an announcement on possible travel delays due to a global IT outage
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The CrowdStrike-Microsoft outage has left countless disruptions across the world, including the cancellation of more than 2,500 U.S. flights, issues with 911 systems and government agencies, and countless headaches for IT workers.

Naturally, the right wing is blaming corporate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion principles, better known as DEI.

Early Friday morning, Twitter CEO Elon Musk found an old CrowdStrike post from 2022 highlighting diversity with a picture of a woman wearing a hijab and took a shot at DEI.

Twitter screenshot CrowdStrike @CrowdStrike: We were proud to be a Gold Partner of @brightnetwork 's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Panel. Our team shared their career journeys and tips on how we are creating an equitable and inclusive workplace for all. #WeAreCrowdStrike with a photo of a woman wearing hijab
Twitter screenshot Elon Musk @elonmusk: Not very “bright” right now, is it? 6:55 AM · Jul 19, 2024 · 148.4K Views

Steve Guest, a former staffer for Senator Ted Cruz, looked up the company’s statement on diversity, equity, and inclusion and blamed the company for grounding flights.

Twitter screenshot Steve Guest @SteveGuest: Equity is nobody in the world being able to get on an airplane simultaneously. Thanks CrowdStrike. With a photo screenshot of a CrowdStrike statement on DEI

Conservative pundit Steven Crowder attacked one of the company’s posts about Pride Month from June.

Twitter screenshot Steven Crowder @scrowder: Wonder if DEI had anything to do with this morning's chaos With a screenshot from a Crowdstrike tweet from June 1: We celebrate 🏳️‍🌈 Pride Month 🏳️‍🌈 and the incredible LGBTQ+ community that enriches our lives, our work and our mission. @CrowdStrike is committed to fostering a workplace that is inclusive, respectful, and celebrates diversity. We proudly stop breaches, together.

Right-wing election fraud conspiracist and pardoned felon Dinesh D’Souza also took aim at the company’s statement.

Twitter screenshot Dinesh D'Souza @DineshDSouza: “Diversity is our greatest strength” with a screenshot of a Crowdstrike statement: "Crowdstrike's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion"

And the right’s point man on tearing down America’s education system, Christopher Rufo, similarly saw something nefarious in the company’s DEI efforts.

Twitter screenshot Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️@realchrisrufo Went all-in on DEI. Massive internet outage. I'm not assigning causation in this particular instance, but it is an iron law of institutions that DEI leads directly to incompetence, corruption, discrimination, and fraud. Quote tweet of Crowdstrike March 22, 22022: We were proud to be a Gold Partner of @brightnetwork 's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Panel. Our team shared their career journeys and tips on how we are creating an equitable and inclusive workplace for all. #WeAreCrowdStrike

American conservatives blame everything on DEI these days, whether it’s the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the rise in train derailments, or even Republican election losses. To them, every negative event somehow is because there are minorities, women, and queer people having jobs.

However, while the right might see all of the damning evidence on display, is CrowdStrike really committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion? The makeup of their board of directors suggests that it only goes so far.

Twitter screenshot ProLib 🇺🇦 @prolibshow: Yeah, look at all the DEI on the Crowdstrike board of directors (with a picture of the Board of Directors, all but one is white)
Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

House Democrat Shares Troubling Details of Biden’s D-Day Memory Lapse

Representative Seth Moulton warned in a new op-ed that his “mentor and friend” isn’t the same as he used to be.

speak, standing very close to each other. Others are in the background.
Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Getty Images
Joe Biden and Seth Moulton

A Massachusetts congressman who describes President Joe Biden as a “mentor and friend” says that Biden should step down. In an op-ed in The Boston Globe Friday, Representative Seth Moulton recounted how Biden appeared to not recognize him at an event last month.

Moulton came clean about the troubling interaction after previously calling for Biden to step down July 4. “I saw him in a small group at Normandy for the eightieth anniversary of D-Day. For the first time, he didn’t seem to recognize me,” wrote Moulton. “It was a crushing realization, and not because a person I care about had a rough night but because everything is riding on Biden’s ability to beat Donald Trump in November.”

On Friday, nine more lawmakers publicly called on Biden to drop out, including, notably, the first member of the Congressional Black Caucus, Marc Veasey.

But Moulton isn’t just a random House Democrat. The politician from Massachusetts’ 6th congressional district said his previous relationship with Biden was warm, with breakfasts, phone calls, and smiles from across the hall. “I have treasured him as a mentor and friend,” wrote Moulton.

Moulton warned that the change he has seen both interpersonally with Biden and on the national debate stage calls for action from his fellow politicians. “The harsh reality is that all the characteristics that have made Biden an irrepressible force—the energy, the vitality, the sharp, scrappy wit—are flickering.”

In order for Democrats to win the election, Moulton said, Biden must go. “Just as Republicans need to find the courage to speak out against Trump, my fellow Democrats need to find the courage to speak the truth about President Biden before it’s too late.”

On the other side of the Biden replacement debate:
AOC Issues Dire Warning on Threats to Come if Biden Drops Out
Most Recent Post
Tori Otten/
/

J.D. Vance’s Spotify Offers Weird Look Into Trump V.P. Pick

Does J.D. Vance understand how privacy settings work?

J.D. Vance smiles while at the Republican National Convention
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It seems that nobody told Senator J.D. Vance about how privacy settings work on social media. Around the same time his Venmo account—with its friends list loaded with conservative elites—was uncovered, the Daily Dot reported that it discovered what appears to be his Spotify account.

Slate separately reached out to Vance’s office to confirm the authenticity of the account, but the outlet never heard back. But the Spotify account features the same photo as his private Facebook profile, which is common for users who sign up for the music streaming platform through Facebook.

While Vance’s friends list on Venmo included scholars who promote fascism and conservative think tank cronies, his Spotify account follows Imagine Dragons, Rage Against the Machine, and one woman who appears to have graduated from Yale law school the same year as the Ohio senator.

Another reason to believe it could be him is that one of the playlists, titled “Morning Has Broken,” contains what he once said was his favorite song: Merry Go ’Round by Kacey Musgraves.

He has several playlists that go back all the way to 2012, when he paired Justin Bieber with some Christmas songs on a playlist called “Making Dinner.” His most recent public playlist, put together in 2014, seems to have every song by Rockabye Baby! which produces lullaby covers of popular music by artists such as The White Stripes and Elton John, presumably for his kids, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, to jam out to.

Exactly why the Republican nominee for vice president has allowed his public digital footprint to grow so large is unclear. It could possibly be because he is a political novice, or perhaps he’s trying to seem like an average American. At least, that’s what the mellow tunes of his laid-back morning playlist would suggest. But to be clear, Vance is far from an everyman.

The bestselling author had his rise to power bankrolled by right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel and a network of tech billionaires in Silicon Valley. He has ties to the “new right,” a movement of autocratic populists, and Christian nationalists who pass themselves off as the intellectual vanguard of the conservative movement. Despite unleashing strong condemnations of Donald Trump, Vance has slowly grafted himself to the former president—and now he’s his right-hand man.

But hey, he can still put together a decent playlist, so that’s nice.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

UAW President Rips “Scab” Trump a New One After RNC Speech

Shawn Fain didn’t hold back after Donald Trump criticized him during the Republican National Convention.

Shawn Fain speaks with a mic in his hand. He stands in front of a sign that refers to unions and has a "Yes" checkbox marked.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
UAW President Shawn Fain

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain isn’t taking Donald Trump’s attacks against him in silence.

During his speech at the Republican National Convention Thursday night, Trump blamed Fain for U.S. automakers building factories in other countries and called for Fain to be fired.

“The United Auto Workers ought to be ashamed for allowing this to happen, and the leader of the United Auto Workers should be fired immediately, and every single autoworker, union and nonunion, should be voting for Donald Trump, because we’re going to bring back car manufacturing and we’re going to bring it back fast,” Trump said.

Fain fired back on X (formerly Twitter) that same night.

“[Trump] is a scab and a billionaire and that’s who he represents,” Fain posted. “We know which side we’re on. Not his.”

The UAW endorsed Joe Biden in January, with Fain praising Biden and saying he “has always bet on the American worker and stood with the American worker.” In contrast, Fain said, Trump “has a history of serving himself and standing for the billionaire class.”

Back then, Trump called on UAW members to “get rid of this dope & vote for DJT. I will bring the Automobile Industry back to our Country.”

Fain’s tenure as UAW president brought the union a massive victory in negotiations with the three biggest U.S. automakers last year, and the UAW followed that by successfully organizing a Volkswagen auto plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, this April, the first such occurrence in the South. At the time, this rattled Republican leaders and received little GOP support, if any.

In both victories, the UAW made sure to include measures that took climate change into account, which also rankled Republicans. Maybe that drove Trump’s response, which showed that the RNC’s invite to the Teamsters president earlier this week wasn’t really a sign that the party will suddenly be friendly toward labor.

On Monday, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien spoke at the RNC, drawing criticism from Democrats and other labor advocates for joining a party with a reputation for hurting workers. O’Brien had reached out to the Democratic National Committee as well as the RNC, but only Republicans replied, appearing to give Republicans a momentary edge with unions.

But it was only just momentary, as Trump’s remarks against Fain revealed. The GOP still doesn’t support unions or improving the rights of workers, but will take a good PR image whenever they can get it.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Mark Zuckerberg Sucks Up to Trump After He Threatened to Jail Him

The Meta CEO is pathetically praising Donald Trump for his “badass” shooting response.

Mark Zuckerberg, seated, laughs and makes a hand gesture
Jason Henry/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg thought Donald Trump was “badass” when he raised his fist after a bullet grazed his ear.

“Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Zuckerberg said in an interview with Bloomberg Thursday.

“On some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight,” said Zuckerberg, “I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy.”

The executive did not go so far as to endorse Trump outright, stating that he will not endorse either candidate and plans on “not playing a significant role in the election.”

Still, Zuckerberg calling Trump’s behavior inspiring is a new low given how the former president has attacked him over the years.

Just earlier this month, Trump openly threatened to jail Zuckerberg, writing on Truth Social, “We will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time. We already know who you are. DON’T DO IT!  ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!” That wasn’t even the first time that Trump has called for Zuckerberg to be criminally charged.

Truth Social itself was born out of Trump’s frustration with CEOs like Zuckerberg, and he blamed anti-conservative bias for why his Facebook posts were flagged as misinformation. Following the January 6 insurrection, Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram for two years. At the time, Zuckerberg said that Trump was trying to “undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power.”

Now in 2024, it seems like Zuckerberg is giving Trump the go-ahead. Meta has already limited political content, and Zuckerberg told Bloomberg, “I think you’re going to see our services play less of a role in this election than they have in the past.”

Trump has previously said he didn’t appreciate Zuckerberg sucking up to him. “Last week, the weirdo—he’s a weirdo—Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House, kissed my ass all night,” Trump said at a rally in 2022.

As Trump and Elon Musk continue to cozy up, perhaps frenemy Zuckerberg doesn’t want to be left out of the action. Or perhaps he’s just trying to save himself from getting thrown in jail.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Maxwell Frost Challenges GOP to Say What They Love More: Trump or Guns

The Florida Democrat called for votes on two bills in a deliberate jab at Republicans after Donald Trump’s shooting.

Maxwell Frost holds his hand in front of his mouth
Allison Bailey/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images

A Florida Democrat issued a call to action Friday for House Speaker Mike Johnson to hold a vote on legislation that would ban assault weapons, suggesting that the Republican Party should reverse its yearslong course of enabling mass shootings in light of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Representative Maxwell Frost, a Democrat who represents Florida’s 10th district, shared his letter to Johnson in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“This past weekend, we saw that the need to act against political violence is not a partisan issue; it is a matter of public safety and common sense,” Frost wrote. “That’s why [Representative Lucy McBath] and I are calling on House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring a vote on legislation that would ban assault weapons and protect the safety of every American.”

The full letter urged Johnson to bring H.R. 698, Assault Weapons Ban, and H.R. 8600, McBath’s bill that would ban gas-powered firearms like the one used by Trump’s assailant, to a vote. The Assault Weapons Ban was originally introduced in February 2023, and its primary sponsorship was taken over by McBath that June.

“What we saw on July 14, 2024, is that the need to act against political violence is not a partisan issue, it is a matter of public safety and common sense,” Frost and McBath wrote in the letter. “It should not take the attempted assassination of a former President for the Speaker of the House to act. A failure to respond in the face of a brazen attack almost certainly invites a future tragedy.”

As a former national organizing director for March for Our Lives, the gun control advocacy group, Frost helped to establish the first federal office focused on preventing gun violence.

While Frost’s push isn’t expressly tongue-in-cheek, it seems to be a checkmate for the Republican-led House, which has repeatedly torpedoed attempts to expand gun restrictions.

Read more about gun control:
The Curse of the AR-15
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Biden Family Gaming “Exit Plan” After Week of Terrible News

A new report reveals the Biden family is gaming an exit plan in case Joe finally decides to drop out of the race.

Joe and Jill Biden walk on the lawn. Biden waves to the camera.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The pressure building on Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race has reportedly led to his family gaming an exit strategy. 

NBC News reports that Biden’s family is discussing how the president can step aside on his own terms, with a well-thought-out plan. Biden’s health, his family, and the country’s stability are reportedly the chief concerns, along with the final plan being one that gives the Democrats the best chance to beat former president and convicted felon Donald Trump.

Officially, the White House denies that such discussions are taking place.

“That is not happening, period,” said White House spokesman Andrew Bates. “The individuals making those claims are not speaking for his family or his team—and they will be proven wrong. Keep the faith.”

Biden’s family even discussing his exit could be a big turning point. It comes after news this week that top Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Representative Nancy Pelosi, have all spoken with Biden about dropping out. Even former President Barack Obama has voiced concerns, and one West Coast donor has taken the liberty of drafting an exit speech for Biden. 

Earlier this week, the White House announced that Biden was diagnosed with Covid-19, fueling more discussion about health concerns. As each day goes by, more and more Democrats in Congress are calling on Biden to step aside, including five more lawmakers who joined the public calls on Thursday. Biden could drop out within a few days, according to reports. Still, some of his supporters think that a switch at this point could imperil the Democrats, especially if it is not well planned.

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago is only a month away. If Democrats want to make a move, they will need to present a unified party to the country at that point, otherwise Trump and the GOP will see a lot of weakness to exploit.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Mike Johnson Makes Wild Threat Against Democrats Over Netanyahu Visit

The House speaker is openly threatening Democratic lawmakers ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress.

Mike Johnson speaking
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

At a pro-Israel event in Milwaukee on Thursday, House Speaker Mike Johnson described his plans to target Democratic lawmakers who protest Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s upcoming speech to Congress.

“There’s a number of Democrats in the House who have said they are going to boycott the event, and then some others are gonna protest,” said Johnson. “We’re gonna have extra sergeants at arms on the floor, and if anybody gets out of hand the Speaker of the House will bang the gavel. We’re gonna arrest people if we have to do it. We’re gonna get the message out.”

According to PBS, Johnson was the one to initially lead the charge to invite Netanyahu, after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the Israeli leader as “an obstacle to peace” due to his handling of the war on Gaza.

A number of Democrats are considering objecting to the upcoming speech. Several intend to boycott it, including Representatives Jim Clyburn, Pramila Jayapal, Greg Casar, and Loyd Doggett. Justifying his stance, Doggett pointed to Netanyahu’s encouragement of the “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza and the resultant “loss of lives that should never have happened.” He said of Netanyahu, “He has not prioritized the hostages; he ought to be doing that instead of coming here.”

Others have considered different forms of protest. According to Axios, an unnamed House Democrat has said some of his colleagues plan on “going and disrupting” the speech. Wisconsin Representative Mark Pocan suggested “dressing in a certain way” or “sitting together”—but specified that he will not be “going MTG.”

On X (formerly Twitter), progressive political analyst Omar Baddar said that Johnson’s promise to meet protest with a heavy hand revealed a double standard, as Republicans have heckled State of the Union addresses by Obama and Biden in the past without consequence. The Intercept’s Prem Thakker contrasted Johnson’s remarks with those of Trump in his RNC speech Thursday: “We should not criminalize dissent or demonize political disagreement.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Did the Media Actually Listen to Trump’s Bonkers RNC Speech?

Donald Trump’s speech was as divisive as ever, but some outlets didn’t get the memo in time to change their front page headlines.

Donald Trump smiles during his speech at the Republican National Convention
Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump promised a nomination acceptance speech that would “bring the country together” in the wake of his attempted assassination, but the meandering rant he delivered on Thursday night missed the mark by a long shot. It doesn’t appear that everyone got the memo, though, as some publications proceeded to publish glowing reviews of the former president’s supposed pledge for unity.  

To be fair, Trump’s speech started off sounding more controlled, as he delivered remarks as written on the teleprompter. “The discord and division in our society must be healed, we must heal it quickly. We are bound together by a single fate, a single destiny,” Trump said. “We rise together. Or we fall apart.”

“I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America. So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States.”

Of course, this was within the first 10 minutes of the former president’s speech—the rest of his address was a severe departure, as he used a pledge for unity to further create a wedge between Democrats and Republicans, claiming that his party was just way more into unity than the other guys. 

“If Democrats want to unify our country, they should drop these partisan witch hunts—which I have been going through for approximately eight years—and they should do that without delay, and allow an election to proceed that is worthy of our people,” Trump said, transforming his impassioned call for unity into just another one of his stump speeches about his many legal battles. My unity is bigger than your unity, and so on. 

Predictably, Trump spiraled off-script into the same old baseless, racist claims about immigration, crime, and election denialism, and he delivered lies about a vast array of other topics that stretched on for 90 minutes. It seems Trump’s lengthy speech may have interfered with publications rushing to get to print, as some wrote headlines that ran with just the first few beats of the speech as front page news. 

In its print edition, The Boston Globe published its story under the headline, “In a departure, Trump calls for unity, healing in America.” The Dallas Morning News published the headline “Trump emphasized unity.” Both headlines could be improved with the addition of “momentarily.”

USA Today’s Weekend Edition featured the question, “After attempt on life, can Trump unite US?” 

Writer Parker Molloy posted the covers on X, formerly Twitter, remarking that the headlines seemed to match the prepared remarks, but not the ones Trump actually delivered. Another possible explanation for their eerie break from reality. 

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

It’s worth noting that some of these publications supplemented their coverage online. For example, The Boston Globe provided a steady stream of updates about the speech as the night went on. But headlines—especially front page ones—are important, as they’re often the only part of a story anyone will actually read. 

The most egregious offender was the New York Post, which touted “A NEW DON” on its front page. “Trump preaches unity, vows to heal divided America in RNC speech,” read the subhead. In reality, Trump demonstrated that despite everything, he is still the same as ever: deeply divisive, and bent on winning no matter what. 

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Tech CEO Offers Trash Defense for Global Microsoft Outage

The CEO of CrowdStrike took no responsibility for the largest IT outage in history.

The logo for CrowdStrike is seen on a digital screen
Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

Trains and planes around the world were stalled and grounded Friday due to an international Microsoft outage during what was supposed to be a routine update from a cybersecurity firm, CrowdStrike.

In what has been described as the “largest IT outage in history,” CrowdStrike’s catastrophic error fumbled every sector of the working world, from banks to hospitals, law enforcement, and McDonalds. But an update from CrowdStrike’s CEO, George Kurtz, early Friday was surprisingly unapologetic and so bogged down in legalese that it was immediately read to filth by its customers.

“CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts,” Kurtz wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.”

“We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website,” he continued. “We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers.”

Critics quickly observed that, despite the fact that the failure likely caused millions of dollars’ worth of damages around the globe, Kurtz refused to take any modicum of blame by writing the statement entirely in customer service jargon and by aggressively dodging any word combination that precisely identified the problem, offered a solution, or simply said, “I’m sorry.”

“It comes off as cowardly and callous,” wrote former Activision Blizzard CCO Lulu Cheng Meservey. “People might have died. And the CEO is not sorry.”

Kurtz had a significantly more human—albeit still callous—update in an interview with NBC News.

“Many of the customers are rebooting the system, and it’s coming up, and it’ll be operational because we fixed it on our end,” Kurtz told the news outlet. “Some of the systems that aren’t recovering, we’re working with them. So it could be some time for some systems that just automatically won’t recover.”

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington