Far-Right Revives Its Favorite Idiotic Conspiracy for Microsoft Outage
The far-right is blaming DEI for the global IT outage, because it has no new material.
The CrowdStrike-Microsoft outage has left countless disruptions across the world, including the cancellation of more than 2,500 U.S. flights, issues with 911 systems and government agencies, and countless headaches for IT workers.
Naturally, the right wing is blaming corporate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion principles, better known as DEI.
Early Friday morning, Twitter CEO Elon Musk found an old CrowdStrike post from 2022 highlighting diversity with a picture of a woman wearing a hijab and took a shot at DEI.
Steve Guest, a former staffer for Senator Ted Cruz, looked up the company’s statement on diversity, equity, and inclusion and blamed the company for grounding flights.
Conservative pundit Steven Crowder attacked one of the company’s posts about Pride Month from June.
Right-wing election fraud conspiracist and pardoned felon Dinesh D’Souza also took aim at the company’s statement.
And the right’s point man on tearing down America’s education system, Christopher Rufo, similarly saw something nefarious in the company’s DEI efforts.
American conservatives blame everything on DEI these days, whether it’s the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the rise in train derailments, or even Republican election losses. To them, every negative event somehow is because there are minorities, women, and queer people having jobs.
However, while the right might see all of the damning evidence on display, is CrowdStrike really committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion? The makeup of their board of directors suggests that it only goes so far.