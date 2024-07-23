“I Know Donald Trump’s Type”: Kamala Kicks Off Campaign With a Bang

“In those roles I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type,” Harris said to cheers and applause.

This could signal the tone for how Harris’s campaign for president will go. Contrasting her prosecutorial background against Trump’s many legal cases will keep Trump on the defense. Trump and the GOP are already having trouble coming up with talking points against Harris, and the former president and convicted felon is already trying to back out of debating her.



Harris’s campaign is off to a great start, immediately setting a fundraising record on just her first day, while Trump’s campaign is wondering if making J.D. Vance the vice presidential candidate was a mistake. Trump is looking weaker, and the new Harris campaign will have to press their advantage to turn around the sagging poll numbers inherited from Joe Biden