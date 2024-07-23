Potential Kamala Harris V.P. Wipes Floor With Trump, Pissing Him Off
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz mocked Republicans for being “stuck” with Donald Trump as their candidate.
Donald Trump is fuming after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz slammed Republicans for being “stuck” with the former president as their presidential candidate, while the Democrats have begun mounting a new campaign around Vice President Kamala Harris.
During an interview on Fox News Tuesday morning, Walz couldn’t wipe a smile off his face as he combatted Bill Hemmer’s wild suggestion that the Democrats had “leapfrogged the entire democratic system” by moving to get behind Harris in the days since Joe Biden dropped out of the race.
“Look, the process has always been there, I welcome—if … anybody wants to become a DNC delegate, you’re welcome to. But what I know is, Democrats are ready to move when the situation warrants it,” Walz said.
“Look, it doesn’t matter convictions, it doesn’t matter failed policies. Republican Party is stuck with Donald Trump. He’s yours, you got him. Welcome to it,” said Walz. “Democratic Party can make our decisions, we pick our nominee. Look, if you don’t like it, don’t vote for her in November!”
The Minnesota governor said that he knew voters would appreciate the Biden administration’s strong economic policies and its disinterest in courting foreign dictators such as Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán or Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“So, J.D. Vance, ‘Mind your own business,’ is what I would tell them,” Walz said. “We can manage it.”
Apparently, Trump didn’t appreciate Walz’s booking on the conservative news network.
“Why did Fox News put up Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, where I am leading?” The Republican nominee wrote on Truth Social shortly after Walz’s appearance. “They make me fight battles that I shouldn’t have to fight!”
Walz was among those reported as having received vetting materials to join Harris on the Democratic ticket in November.
While Walz wouldn’t confirm he was in contention on Fox News, he did say that he’d spoken to Harris. “We have the same values, we believe we can win in the Midwest,” he said, pledging to do “whatever’s necessary” to keep “personal freedoms” front and center in Harris’s campaign.