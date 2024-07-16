Newly Unearthed Audio Exposes Just How Much J.D. Vance Hated Trump

Audio we uncovered in 2021 of Vance promoting his book in 2016 saying he agreed Trump was a "total fraud" who doesn't care about regular people. pic.twitter.com/UoY7t2HdUt — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) July 16, 2024

Vance criticized Trump throughout his press tours at the time. “I’m definitely not gonna vote for Trump because I think that he’s projecting very complex problems onto simple villains,” Vance told CNN’s Jake Tapper before the 2016 election. “Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us,” he wrote in October 2016.



Vance built his early political brand on being a “Never Trump” Republican and the receipts show it. He called Trump a total fraud in public and asked if Trump may be “America’s Hitler” in private. Before the election, in a since-deleted tweet, Vance claimed he would be writing in Evan McMullin, a former CIA officer who ran as an independent. In 2018, he revealed that he did in fact vote for a third-party candidate in 2016.

