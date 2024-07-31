Watch: J.D. Vance Makes an Unfortunate Couch Joke at Nevada Rally

“Now, I would call her up here to come and speak, but then I think I’d have to sleep on the couch tonight, so I’ll leave her alone,” Vance said.

The joke only got some tepid laughter, and plenty of mockery online.





This is not likely to help Vance and Republicans fight the assertion that they’re weird, as the Democrats keep saying. The attack line is working, and driving the GOP insane. Republicans still haven’t come up with a good comeback for it, and right-wing media can’t handle it either. Trump can’t really explain why he chose the Ohio senator as his running mate (it was reportedly to shore up his white male base), and some Republicans are starting to regret the choice. If Vance wants the “weird” attacks to go away and improve his standing, he can’t make slipups like this.

