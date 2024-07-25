Skip Navigation
Hafiz Rashid/
/

J.D. Vance Faces Most Embarrassing Rumor (and Fact-Check) of His Life

Donald Trump’s running mate is being dogged by hilarious rumors he had sex with a couch, in a sign everything is going well for the campaign.

J.D. Vance smiles at a podium
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Now that Senator J.D. Vance is Donald Trump’s running mate, he’s the subject of an internet rumor that he had sex with couch cushions in his younger days.

The rumors were so prevalent that Snopes and the Associated Press both were forced to  debunk the tale. As the fact-checkers note, the rumor appears to have originated from an X post on July 15 from user rickrudescalves, who has since protected his account.

Twitter screenshot rthr @rickrudescalves: can't say for sure but he might be the first vp pick to have admitted in a ny times bestseller to fucking an inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions (vance, 𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘺, pp. 179-181) 7:58 PM · Jul 15, 2024 1.8M Views
Twitter screenshot Ben Meiselas @meiselasb He did not have sexual relations with a couch according to the Associated Press. with a screenshot of the AP article: "No, JD Vance did not have sex with a couch"

The rumor was that Vance told the story in his memoir, HIllbilly Elegy, but, as the AP and Snopes found, there is no such story in the book. That didn’t stop the rumor from spreading across the internet, even being picked up by actress and comedian Kathy Griffin.

Twitter screenshot Kathy Griffin @kathygriffin: I don’t think we should have a couchf*cker as our vice president. That’s just me. Sorry JD. 🤷‍♀️ 11:33 AM · Jul 24, 2024 · 99.8K Views

Curiously, the AP took down its fact-check Thursday morning, spurring internet users to joke about how even the global news outlet can’t confidently rule it was a lie.

While there’s an old expression that “any publicity is good publicity,” Vance probably wants this embarrassing rumor to go away. Unfortunately for him, the subsequent fact-checks have extended its life, and the Trump-Vance campaign may soon have to deal with questions asking about it.

Even if the rumor does eventually go away, there are plenty of other negative stories about Vance that are backed up by facts. The Trump campaign has tried in vain to distance itself from the conservative playbook Project 2025, but Vance happened to write the foreword to a book by the plan’s lead author, Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts. He is using his campaign speeches to praise Diet Mountain Dew, and he has a long record of criticizing Trump that is being unearthed every day. Plus, he has ties to tech moguls with disturbing ideas about reordering society.

After President Biden withdrew from the 2024 election and handed the reins to Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this week, the Trump campaign is reportedly second-guessing the decision to bring on Vance as Trump’s running mate. Embarrassing rumors certainly won’t quell these discussions within the campaign. Then again, there are several embarrassing stories of Trump that have been floating around for years.

Robert McCoy/
/

Kamala Uses Trump’s Favorite Photo Against Him in First Campaign Ad

Kamala Harris isn’t holding back as she launches her campaign against Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris raises her eyebrows and smiles while standing at a podium
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

The Kamala Harris campaign released its first promotional video Thursday morning, titled “We choose freedom.” And it highlights one of Donald Trump’s favorite photos: his mugshot.

Soundtracked to Beyoncé’s 2016 song “Freedom,” the campaign ad alternates between footage of Harris, her supporters, and B-roll footage, over which the vice president and 2024 candidate says, “In this election we each face a question: What kind of country do we want to live in?”

Cutting to footage of Trump and J.D. Vance, Harris’s voiceover continues, “There are some people who think we should be a country of chaos, of fear, of hate. But us, we choose something different. We choose freedom.”

It also mentions choosing “a future where … no one is above the law,” at which point the video cuts to Trump’s 2023 Fulton County Jail mug shot—an image the Trump campaign itself has used on its website and merchandise—as well as a flurry of news headlines, timed to the soundtrack’s percussion, about his recent 34 felony convictions.

The video emphasizes a number of other issues one can expect to be key points of Harris’s campaign, including reproductive freedom, gun violence, childhood poverty, and affordable health care.

The ad closes with Harris saying, “We believe in the promise of America, and we’re ready to fight for it. Because when we fight we win.” It echoes themes that Harris, who entered the 2024 race after Biden’s exit just earlier this week, introduced at her first rally on Wednesday, where she said the upcoming election is “a choice between freedom and chaos.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Watch: Trump Fumbles Big-Time Trying to Attack Kamala Harris

Donald Trump’s latest campaign rally was studded with gaffes.

Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally
Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump appeared to confuse Vice President Kamala Harris and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley during a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday night.

At his first rally since President Joe Biden endorsed Harris for the candidacy, Trump attempted to give his “radical” new opponent his full attention—but he couldn’t seem to muster the specifics necessary to actually attack her policies.

At one point, he appeared to mix her up with another Indian female politician.

“And you know, they’re talking about, he was talking about, she was talking about re—lifting the retirement age,” Trump said. Only, that policy is not part of Harris’s platform. It was a part of Haley’s, though.

The former president worked his way through a few other strange moments onstage Wednesday. At one point, he appeared to forget the word “abortion,” and pivoted to audience participation.

“She’s also a total radical on a word called im-bo—you know this right? A word called what? Abortion,” Trump said.

And of course, the bit that needs no introduction: Trump once again gave a shout-out to his favorite serial killer, while claiming immigrants had entered the country from “prisons, jails, and insane asylums.”

“You know they go crazy when I say ‘the late great Hannibal Lecter.’ They say, ‘Why would he mention Hannibal Lecter, he must be cognitively in trouble,’” Trump said. “No. These are real stories. Hannibal Lecter from Silence of the Lamb.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Team Trump Is Begging Him to Take the Threat of Kamala Seriously

A new report reveals that Trump’s allies are getting “nervous” about Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump walking
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s Republican allies are worried that he might be underestimating Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, several Republicans, including two right-wing lawmakers, have reached out to the convicted felon and former president to warn him about internal GOP polls that show Harris could make key states that Trump needs a lot more difficult to win. They also told him that assurances from his team that Harris was a weak opponent were wrong and that racist and sexist attacks from the right wing could easily backfire.

The report cites three sources, one of whom told the magazine that “when Joe Biden was in the race, we were headed for a Trump landslide.”

“Now that it’s Kamala’s turn, there are some scenarios that make me nervous,” said the source, who has discussed the issue with Trump.

Before Biden withdrew from the 2024 election and endorsed Harris, Trump was ahead in national and battleground state polls, particularly after Biden’s poor debate performance. Since Biden’s announcement Sunday, though, Trump has raged on Truth Social and Harris has skyrocketed in popularity, raising record amounts of money. Trump’s supporters are openly panicking, making weak attempts at impeaching Harris in the House and resorting to racist attacks.

Will any of that work in the face of growing enthusiasm for Harris from young people? The boost to the Democrats’ flagging fortunes even has the Trump campaign wondering if J.D. Vance was the wrong choice to be Trump’s running mate. Harris already has hit Trump with some smart attacks in the last couple of days, and Trump seems to be scared of debating her. Harris’s next move would be to pick a good running mate of her own, preferably one who won’t alienate her base while still assuring swing voters.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Had an Appalling Idea for His Own Disabled Great-Nephew

Donald Trump’s nephew exposed the former president’s plan in a new book.

Donald Trump raises his fist during a campaign event
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump once said that people with severe disabilities were better off dead, according to his nephew’s forthcoming memoir.

In an excerpt from All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way that was published in Time Wednesday, Fred C. Trump III detailed two disgraceful comments made by the former president, one of which was about Fred’s own son William, who was born with a KCNQ2 mutation. As a result, William suffered from infantile spasms, a seizure disorder that affected his physical and cognitive development.

In May 2020, Fred attended a meeting with Trump at the White House alongside several health advocates, as well as Trump’s former Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Brett Giroir, the former assistant secretary for health. At first, things were going well.

“The meeting I had assumed would be a quick handshake hello with Donald had turned into a 45-minute discussion in the Oval Office,” Fred wrote. “Donald seemed engaged, especially when several people in our group spoke about the heart-wrenching and expensive efforts they’d made to care for their profoundly disabled family members, who were constantly in and out of the hospital and living with complex arrays of challenges.”

After the meeting concluded, however, Trump called his nephew back in to speak with him.

“I thought he had been touched by what the doctor and advocates in the meeting had just shared about their journey with their patients and their own family members,” Fred wrote. “But I was wrong.”

He recalled his uncle’s words to him: “‘Those people …’ Donald said, trailing off. ‘The shape they’re in, all the expenses, maybe those kinds of people should just die.’” Fred wrote that he hadn’t known how to respond to the former president’s comment, so he quickly left.

But Trump’s callous, inhuman attitude toward Americans with disabilities did not end there. Fred recounted a later interaction with his uncle, where he had called the former president to ask for help buoying the fund that supported his son’s care.

Fred wrote that his uncle didn’t seem convinced. “‘I don’t know,’ he finally said, letting out a sigh. ‘He doesn’t recognize you. Maybe you should just let him die and move down to Florida.’

“Maybe I shouldn’t have been surprised to hear Donald say that. It wasn’t far off from what he’d said that day in the Oval Office after our meeting with the advocates. Only that time, it was other people’s children who should die. This time, it was my son,” Fred wrote.

This time, Fred hit back, he wrote. “‘No, Donald,’ I said. ‘He does recognize me.’”

Some online have compared Trump’s despicable comments to Hitler, who began systematically exterminating children with physical and mental disabilities.

In his new book, Fred also claimed that his uncle repeatedly used the n-word during a racist tirade over some damage to his Cadillac convertible.

Read more about Fred Trump III's book:
Trump’s Wild Racial Slur Tirade Exposed by His Own Nephew
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Netanyahu Greeted by a Ton of Maggots at Watergate Hotel

The Israeli prime minister faced a maggot-filled protest the night before his big speech to Congress.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a weird face in the sun
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On the eve of his address to Congress Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got a rude experience during his stay at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Protesters left mealworms and maggots on banquet tables in the hotel, perhaps to bring awareness to maggot infestations afflicting wounded Palestinians in Israel’s brutal war in Gaza. They also set off fire alarms on multiple floors. Activists with the Palestinian Youth Movement and its Washington, D.C.-area chapter took credit for the disruption in a video posted to X and Instagram.

In a statement to The New Republic Wednesday afternoon, the hotel confirmed that an incident took place but refused to comment further because law enforcement is looking into the matter:

We are aware of the social media video circulating on multiple platforms involving The Watergate Hotel and the unfortunate incident that occurred at the property yesterday. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We took the necessary steps to ensure the property has been sanitized and is now operating as normal. We are cooperating fully with authorities, who are handling the situation. As this is an open case, we are unable to provide any further details at this time.

The effort was part of larger planned protests across the city against Netanyahu’s visit to Washington and address to Congress. On Tuesday, massive protests organized by Jewish Voice for Peace filled the Cannon House Office Building’s rotunda near the Capitol.

Netanyahu isn’t being given the red carpet treatment that he’s been used to on previous D.C. visits. President Joe Biden has pushed his meeting with the Israeli prime minister to Thursday after it was initially up in the air, and Vice President Kamala Harris skipped his congressional address, instead planning to meet with the Israeli prime minister privately. Netanayahu will be meeting with Trump on Friday at the convicted felon’s Mar-a-Lago estate, perhaps trading notes on their legal issues and attempts to control their countries’ judiciaries.

Israel’s brutal war has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including over 15,000 children. Netanyahu has ignored calls for a cease-fire, which contributed to Biden’s drop in popularity among young people and communities of color. On Tuesday, seven major labor unions joined forces to demand an end to weapons aid to Israel.

None of this affected Netanyahu’s address to Congress, or America’s policies toward his country and the atrocities it continues to wage as its leader is accused of war crimes. What ought to happen is not a protest of insects and maggots but lawmakers standing up to Israel and ending weapons shipments to the country.

More on Netanyahu's cursed visit to Washington:
Guess Who Invited Antisemite Elon Musk to Netanyahu’s Congress Speech?
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Rashida Tlaib Protests Netanyahu’s Speech With Dramatic Sign

The only Palestinian-American member of Congress had a message for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Rashida Tlaib holds a sign in the Capitol chamber that reads "Guiltly of Genocide"
Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Representative Rashida Tlaib attended Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress Wednesday and protested from her seat, holding up a sign that read “war criminal” on one side and “guilty of genocide” on the other.

Twitter screenshot Emissary of Night 🔆🍉 @EmissaryOfNight Rashida Tlaib: (with a photo of Tlaib wearing a keffiyeh and holding up a paddle that reads "War Criminal")

Speaker Mike Johnson warned against protests during Netanyahu’s speech, threatening arrests and claiming there would be an increased police presence. Tlaib was approached by a floor staffer at least twice during Netanyahu’s speech, and put the sign down each time. At one point, Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna came and spoke to her before returning to her seat.

Paige Oamek/
/

Guess Who Invited Antisemite Elon Musk to Netanyahu’s Congress Speech?

Musk repeatedly shares antisemitic conspiracy theories on social media, and yet he attended the Israeli prime minister’s speech as a special guest.

Elon Musk sits among Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s guests during the latter’s speech to Congress
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

While many seats were empty during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech Wednesday, as about half of congressional Democrats boycotted his address, tech billionaire Elon Musk was in attendance.

Musk attended Netanyahu’s address to Congress as his personal guest, he told reporters. The X (formerly Twitter) owner sat in the Senate gallery among rescued Israeli hostages and behind the prime minister’s wife, according to CNN.

Musk and Netanyahu have spoken several times over the past year, including before the war, discussing artificial intelligence and antisemitism. More recently, during a visit to Israel in November, Musk toured a kibbutz with Netanyahu.

This comes as Musk has continued to boost antisemitism on his platform, even explicitly agreeing with claims that Jewish people push “diabolical hatred against whites.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Protesters Dragged Out of Netanyahu Speech to Congress Over T-Shirts

Speech attendees wore T-shirts criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for failing to bring home hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to Congress
Drew Angerer/AFP/Getty Images

Five attendees were arrested at the U.S. Capitol for wearing yellow T-shirts with protest slogans in the House Gallery during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress on Wednesday.

Throughout the beginning of the speech, guests unbuttoned their dress shirts and jackets to reveal yellow T-shirts that read, “Seal the Deal NOW!” They were promptly removed from the room by security, according to Axios. Those wearing the shirts were arrested and charged for disrupting Congress.

Several family members of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza reportedly walked out during Netayahu’s speech, according to The Times of Israel’s Jacob Magid in a post on X.

Democratic California Representative Jared Huffman posted about a meeting he had with the families of hostages Wednesday morning, who “felt abandoned and betrayed by Netanyahu.”

“I join them in calling for Netanyahu to stop playing politics and ‘seal the deal’ for a ceasefire & hostage release,” Huffman wrote.

Netanyahu has received significant criticism from Israelis, as after nearly 10 months of military action in Gaza, he has failed to secure the safe return of hostages. He has also overseen the deaths of nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, as well as mass displacement and widespread famine.

This story has been updated.

Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

“Utterly Immoral and Cruel”: Ilhan Omar Tears Into Netanyahu

Netanyahu is a “war criminal who is actively committing genocide against the Palestinian people,” Omar warned before his speech to Congress.

Ilhan Omar
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Representative Ilhan Omar tore into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday—and her colleagues’ decision to invite him to speak to Congress.

“It is utterly immoral and cruel to the millions of lives impacted by [Netanyahu’s] catastrophic actions to platform him, let alone give him the honor of addressing Congress,” she wrote in a statement ahead of Netanyahu’s speech. “He is a war criminal who is actively committing genocide against the Palestinian people while putting the lives of the hostages and the stability of the region in jeopardy. I fully agree with the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice that he should be held accountable for his crimes, not addressing Congress.”

“Benjamin Netanyahu and his government are now responsible for the murder of over 38,000 and injuring over 88,000,” she added.

Omar is one of dozens of members of Congress boycotting Netanyahu’s speech on Wednesday, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and at least one MAGA Republican.

In her place, she has offered her ticket to family members of an American hostage held in Gaza.

