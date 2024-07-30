Watch: Trump Fumbles Trying to Explain Why He Picked J.D. Vance

“How do you expect to use him in this campaign, and what can you say to our viewers tonight to reassure them that this was an excellent pick?” Ingraham asked.

“Well, first of all, he’s got tremendous support, and he really does among a certain group of people—people that like families. He made a statement having to do with families,” Trump said. “He’s not against anything, but he loves family. It’s very important to him. He grew up in a very interesting family situation, and he feels family is good.”

INGRAHAM: What can you say to viewers to reassure them that JD Vance was an excellent pick?



So, that’s Trump’s main selling point to the public on Vance: He was an “excellent pick” because he “feels family is good.”

