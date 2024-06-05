Abusive Felon Trump Begs E. Jean Carroll to Sue Him Again

Trump on E. Jean Carroll Case: I've never met this woman. I don't know this woman. And I'm supposed to pay a ridiculous amount of money for a fictional story. pic.twitter.com/aa0rJwx9Sb — Acyn (@Acyn) June 5, 2024

Trump owes Carroll a total of $88.3 million for sexually abusing and defaming her, and his repeated insistence that he’s never met Carroll could well invite further legal action from her. Trump took the opportunity during the Tuesday interview to complain about the judges in his various other legal cases, mentioning by name Carroll defamation suit Judge Lewis Kaplan, and Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over the civil fraud case related to the Trump Organization’s overvaluation of property.



Trump has also repeatedly publicly criticized Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the hush-money case in which the former president was convicted on 34 counts of business fraud.