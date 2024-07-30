Fox News’s Attempt to Prove J.D. Vance Isn’t “Weird” Fails Miserably
While trying to come to Vance’s defense, Fox News ended up roasting him pretty badly.
J.D. Vance is not beating the weird allegations, even from his allies.
In a Monday night segment on Fox News, host Jesse Watters highlighted how Democrats such as Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and others are aligning in a “coordinated attack” that Trump’s vice presidential candidate is just plain weird.
In doing so, however, Watters just made a supercut that did nothing to push back on the talking point.
As Rolling Stone points out, the host’s attempt to dispel the controversy by playing the compilation is the perfect example of the Streisand effect, or when you try to hide something but end up only drawing more attention to it. By highlighting the couch controversy and politicians calling the vice presidential candidate weird, Watters is only making the situation worse for Vance.
To be clear, Vance did not have sex with a couch. But his off-putting nature may be a liability for the Trump campaign.