Biden Expertly Trolls Nancy Mace Over Russia Prisoner Swap

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace demanded to know what President Joe Biden was up to on Thursday, only to be brutally reminded that he does, in fact, still have a job.

Shortly after Biden announced that he would no longer be running for president, MAGA Republicans immediately started pushing a conspiracy theory that he was dead or incapacitated, demanding he show “proof of life.” Despite the fact that Biden appeared on television within days of the announcement, it seems like Republicans just can’t get used to not seeing his face every day.