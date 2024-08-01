Biden Expertly Trolls Nancy Mace Over Russia Prisoner Swap
The South Carolina Republican demanded to know what Joe Biden was up to. He was only too happy to tell her.
South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace demanded to know what President Joe Biden was up to on Thursday, only to be brutally reminded that he does, in fact, still have a job.
Shortly after Biden announced that he would no longer be running for president, MAGA Republicans immediately started pushing a conspiracy theory that he was dead or incapacitated, demanding he show “proof of life.” Despite the fact that Biden appeared on television within days of the announcement, it seems like Republicans just can’t get used to not seeing his face every day.
“Biden is MIA. Why is no one talking about it?” Mace wrote on X Thursday morning. A sentiment of heartwarming concern, to be sure.
Of course, on Thursday, the White House announced Biden had helped to organize the release of 16 hostages from Russia, including three American citizens and one American green card holder: Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza.
The Biden-Harris White House made sure to keep Mace updated on the president’s schedule.
“He’s been busy,” the White House wrote on X, quote-tweeting Mace. The account included a screenshot of a post from Biden, who met with the families of the released American hostages in the Oval Office.
“Today, I stood beside the families of Paul, Evan, Alsu, and Vladimir in the Oval Office as they spoke to their loved ones for the first time since they regained freedom. These families never lost hope. And today, they’ll each be reunited with the missing piece of their soul,” Biden tweeted.
In the end, the Case of the Missing Biden had a simple solution: He was in his office. Likely place for him to be.