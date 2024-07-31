Panicked Trump Was Terrified Project 2025 Would Wreck His Campaign

Since Project 2025’s debut, Trump has attempted to appear more moderate on abortion, inspiring a huge shift in the Republican Party’s platform away from a federal abortion ban (and toward embracing the dozens of cruel state-level ones). The 900-plus plan document, which had been tailor-made for a Trump presidency, couldn’t follow the whims of the decidedly fluid Republican candidate.

Project 2025’s policy roadmap suggests a slate of horrifying hard-line rules on abortion, including withholding federal approval for abortion pills, restricting access to emergency contraception, using federal agencies to expand “abortion surveillance,” and of course, resuscitating the right-wing dream of a federal abortion ban.

Trump has been having a prolonged meltdown over the potential damage this plan could cause to his campaign for weeks. But he couldn’t help but get in his own way: During the RNC in late July, Trump tapped J.D. Vance to be his running mate.