Watch: Fumbling Trump Can’t Defend His Absurd Harris Conspiracy
Donald Trump is completely melting down over Kamala Harris’s massive crowd sizes.
Trump is still holding firm on his conspiracy that Vice President Kamala Harris couldn’t possibly pull large crowds to her campaign events and is using artificial intelligence to digitally enhance images of her rallies.
When asked by a reporter to follow up on his comments earlier this week that an image of thousands of people attending Harris’s Detroit airport rally was fabricated using A.I., Trump doubled down.
“You said Harris’s crowds were A.I. and that there weren’t people there. There’s all kinds of video evidence from people who were there who have proven that false. Can you tell us about why you made that claim?”
“Well, I can’t say what was there, who was there,” Trump responded.
“We have the biggest crowds ever in the history of politics,” Trump continued, getting defensive.
Well, here’s an easy fact-check: An estimated 15,000 people showed up to Harris’s airport rally in Michigan.
Trump has long been obsessed with crowd sizes. Last week, things got weird as he tried to claim his January 6 crowd was larger than Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington. “Nobody’s spoken to crowds bigger than me,” said the former president. “If you look at Martin Luther King when he did his speech, and you look at ours ... we had more.”
The vice president’s campaign vehemently denies that the image of her Detroit crowd was faked in any way despite Trump posting on Sunday that Harris “CHEATED” or “‘A.I.’d’ it” and that the massive crowd “DIDN’T EXIST!”
Perhaps Trump is lashing out due to his insecurity about his upcoming micro-event strategy, where the former president will hold smaller “messaging events” rather than large-scale rallies.