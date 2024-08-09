Trump Has Started to Piss Off White Supremacists
Donald Trump’s campaign strategy has shockingly lost support with a key part of his voter base.
White supremacist, Hitler fan, and far-right political pundit Nick Fuentes shockingly revoked his support from Donald Trump’s campaign early Friday, announcing on social media that he and his allies believed that the presidential bid is headed for a “catastrophic loss.”
“Tonight I declared a new Groyper War against the Trump campaign,” Fuentes wrote on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after midnight, referring to a group of far-right activists known as groypers.
Fuentes explained that he and his far-right squad of online trolls “support Trump” but that they view his 2024 campaign as being “hijacked” by lobbyists, consultants, and donors that had aided Trump’s 2016 Republican opponents. All in all, Fuentes believed they were “blowing it.”
“Without serious changes we are headed for a catastrophic loss,” Fuentes wrote.
“This is NOT a purity spiral, this is about living up to the AMERICA FIRST credo put forth by Trump in 2016 which will ensure VICTORY in 2024,” Fuentes continued. “On Monday I will present a detailed statement of the facts, a mission statement, and a plan of action on my Rumble channel. STAY TUNED.”
In another post two hours later, Fuentes shared a screenshot of trending hashtags on Truth Social, including “#GroyperWar2”, “#FireLaCivita,” and “#FireWiles,” the latter two of which refer to senior Trump advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, who helped engineer Trump’s political resurrection following his loss in 2020.
“We haven’t even started,” Fuentes captioned the screengrab.
Despite white men making up a massive part of Trump’s primary support base—and his attempts to pander to them this election cycle—the Republican nominee has seen a stunning slip in support within this demographic.