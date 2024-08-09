Skip Navigation
Trump Has Started to Piss Off White Supremacists

Donald Trump’s campaign strategy has shockingly lost support with a key part of his voter base.

Donald Trump holds his arms up during a campaign event
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

White supremacist, Hitler fan, and far-right political pundit Nick Fuentes shockingly revoked his support from Donald Trump’s campaign early Friday, announcing on social media that he and his allies believed that the presidential bid is headed for a “catastrophic loss.”

“Tonight I declared a new Groyper War against the Trump campaign,” Fuentes wrote on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after midnight, referring to a group of far-right activists known as groypers.

Fuentes explained that he and his far-right squad of online trolls “support Trump” but that they view his 2024 campaign as being “hijacked” by lobbyists, consultants, and donors that had aided Trump’s 2016 Republican opponents. All in all, Fuentes believed they were “blowing it.”

“Without serious changes we are headed for a catastrophic loss,” Fuentes wrote.

“This is NOT a purity spiral, this is about living up to the AMERICA FIRST credo put forth by Trump in 2016 which will ensure VICTORY in 2024,” Fuentes continued. “On Monday I will present a detailed statement of the facts, a mission statement, and a plan of action on my Rumble channel. STAY TUNED.”

In another post two hours later, Fuentes shared a screenshot of trending hashtags on Truth Social, including “#GroyperWar2”, “#FireLaCivita,” and “#FireWiles,” the latter two of which refer to senior Trump advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, who helped engineer Trump’s political resurrection following his loss in 2020.

“We haven’t even started,” Fuentes captioned the screengrab.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Despite white men making up a massive part of Trump’s primary support base—and his attempts to pander to them this election cycle—the Republican nominee has seen a stunning slip in support within this demographic.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

John Bolton Issues Dire Warning About Trump’s Grasp of Reality

Bolton said Donald Trump can’t distinguish between facts and lies.

Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he walks out of a press conference at Mar-a-Lago
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton was thoroughly unimpressed with Donald Trump’s last-minute presser at Mar-a-Lago, criticizing him as a man so dishonest that he can no longer perceive the difference between the truth and his lies.

Responding to a clip from Trump’s Thursday speech in which the former president claimed he had been “protective” of Hillary Clinton during his administration (despite telling crowds at the time that she should “be in jail” and be “locked up”), Bolton told CNN that Trump “can’t tell the difference between what’s true and what’s false.”

“It’s not that he lies a lot because to lie, you have to do it consciously. He just can’t tell the difference,” Bolton continued. “So he makes up what he wants to say at any given time. If it happens to comport with what everybody else sees—well, that’s fine. And if it doesn’t comport with anybody else, he doesn’t really care and he’s had decades of getting away with it.

“So in his mind, the truth is whatever he wants it to be. And that’s what you heard today,” Bolton added.

Trump’s list of lies on Thursday was almost the length of his speech. Among them included claims that his January 6 crowd size was bigger than Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington (it wasn’t even close). He insisted that Democrats want to gut Social Security (they don’t, but Republicans are trying to). And he swore that no one died on January 6 (four of his own supporters died from the events, including Ashli Babbitt, whom Trump and his allies attempted to morph into a MAGA martyr).

He also, strangely, drew out an entirely fabricated tall tale about nearly dying in a helicopter crash with Vice President Kamala Harris’s old boyfriend, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. Hours after the press conference, it became clear that the actual passengers who shared the 2018 helicopter ride with Trump were former California Governor Jerry Brown and current California Governor Gavin Newsom, both of whom called bullshit on the story.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s New Campaign Schedule Is Troubling Sign of His Mental Fitness

As Election Day nears, Donald Trump still doesn’t seem prepared to do proper campaigning.

Donald Trump speaks at a mic, his hands splayed out
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump isn’t going to be taking part in his trademark rallies until after the Democratic National Convention ends on August 22.

The Republican presidential nominee and convicted felon said he’ll resume traveling at that point, at a rambling press conference Thursday. 

Trump was asked by a reporter why he hadn’t been campaigning this week, to which he replied, “Because I’m leading by a lot and because I’m letting their convention go through and I am campaigning a lot.”

When the reporter asked if Trump would increase his travel, Trump said, “After their convention, yeah.”

When another reporter compared Trump’s schedule to Harris’s, Trump got defensive, saying, “What a stupid question.”

Trump’s light schedule is in stark contrast to Vice President Kamala Harris’s and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s. Harris announced Walz as her running mate in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and the pair have since traveled to rallies in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan. They will travel to Arizona Friday and Nevada on Saturday.

Even J.D. Vance, Trump’s running mate, has kept up a busy schedule, following the Harris campaign in visits to Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday and traveling to North Carolina on Thursday. In contrast, Trump has only visited Montana, a solid red state, this week. So why is Trump taking the next two weeks lightly? It was quite different in 2016, when Trump held seven different rallies between August 9 and 13 in four different states.

Usually, the last three months of a presidential campaign are a sprint, with candidates rushing to make stops in critical areas after their party’s convention. Is Trump taking it easy due to his age or even cognitive issues? His press conference was all over the place, and to many, it indicated that Trump is not well. Would he be able to handle a rigorous schedule if he returns to the White House? 

Twitter screenshot Mehdi Hasan @mehdirhasan: Maybe Trump is too old and tired to be president. Quote tweet of Christina Wilkie @christinawilkie: New: Trump plans a light campaign sked for August that defies convention. It also contrasts w Aug 2016, when Trump held 27 rallies in 15 states. He later won most of those states in Nov. So far this month, Trump has held 1 rally. w/ @j_rozzelle
Edith Olmsted/
/

Kamala Makes History With This First-Ever Endorsement

The League of United Latin American Citizens issued its first endorsement in its nearly 100 years of existence.

Kamala Harris waves at a campaign event
Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris has scored a historic endorsement from the country’s oldest and largest Latino civil rights group, which could signal a significant shift in her campaign against Donald Trump, who has successfully attracted Latino voters.

The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, will endorse Harris on Friday through its political arm, the LULAC Adelante PAC, according to CBS. This will be its first presidential endorsement since the organization’s founding in 1929.

The LULAC Adelante PAC’s chairman, Domingo Garcia, gave a statement about the endorsement to CBS. “Vice President Harris has proven herself a stalwart ally and advocate of the Latino community throughout her career and is the right choice for the continued prosperity of Latinos in the United States and the future of our country,” Garcia said. “The politics of hate-mongering and scapegoating Latinos and immigrants must be stopped!”

LULAC’s endorsement comes just as Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, arrive in Arizona, a swing state where nearly one in four voters is Latino. The PAC’s board members are expected to join Harris before her rally in Nevada on Saturday to officially declare their endorsement.

Since the last election, the Democratic Party has lost significant ground with Latino voters. A 2020 poll showed that a significant percentage of Latino voters supported Biden over Trump, 61 percent to 36 percent.

Cut to four years later, and a recent Pew Research Poll found that the two candidates were tied among Latino voters, at 36 percent. Pew also found that nearly a quarter of Latino registered voters supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent run for president, accounting for roughly 9.5 million votes that could potentially be claimed by either major-party candidate.

Despite Trump’s hateful rhetoric about immigrants, the former president has found inroads with Latino voters, who view him as being good for the economy, among other issues.

It’s clear that one endorsement won’t be enough for Harris to appeal to Latino voters around the country, but it marks a positive direction for Harris’s recent swell of enthusiasm and support. Harris has also gained the support of LULAC’s large grassroots network, which stretches throughout key battleground states.

For Harris, grassroots campaigning could make all the difference among this critical voting block in swing states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, as well as Southwest states like Arizona, where Biden won by fewer than 10,000 votes.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Project 2025 Leader Just Made It Harder for Trump to Distance Himself

The head of Project 2025 said that he and Donald Trump have a “very good” relationship.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts speaks outside Congress
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

One day after Donald Trump was caught red-handed lying about his storied relationship with Project 2025, the president of the group behind the scheme is claiming it’s actually a good thing that the Republican presidential nominee is playing down his favor with the agenda—all while admitting that the two are, actually, very close.

Speaking with right-wing commentator Michele Tafoya on her podcast Thursday, Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said “it’s good” that Trump is trying to “distance [his] campaign” from Project 2025, which he described as a platform for “any candidate to lean on.” But in doing so, he also let slip that his relationship with Trump—who insisted in July that he had “no idea who is behind” Project 2025—was “very good.”

“To the heart of your question, our relationship with Mr. Trump and his advisers remains very good,” Roberts said. “It’s one where we’re not coordinating at all.”

Instead, according to Roberts, the massive overlap between Project 2025, the RNC, and Trump’s official campaign platform, Agenda 47, is simply because they all fall in the same “big lane.”

Donald Trump has spent weeks trying to disavow Project 2025 since it became clear just how deeply unpopular the christo-nationalist agenda is among American voters. He even went as far as to claim that he knew “nothing about Project 2025” after Roberts called for a “bloodless” revolution. But the renewed insistence that the two have no direct correlation comes just one day after photographic evidence emerged of Trump and Roberts taking a private flight together in April 2022 to a Heritage Foundation conference—where Trump was slated as the keynote speaker.

“I personally have talked to President Trump about Project 2025,” Roberts told The Washington Post that month, “because my role in the project has been to make sure that all of the candidates who have responded to our offer for a briefing on Project 2025 get one from me.”

Project 2025 reflects Trump’s core political philosophy and was designed to be a transition playbook to expedite the first 180 days of a potential second Trump presidency. But the 920-page Christian-nationalist manifesto boasts what would otherwise be considered outrageous policy positions, including dismantling staples of the executive branch, such as the Department of Education.

Edith Olmsted/
/

J.D. Vance Melts Down Over Questions About His Military Record

Despite lobbing the same questions at Tim Walz, J.D. Vance lost it when pressed about his own military service.

J.D. Vance gestures while speaking at a campaign event
Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance seems perfectly happy to dish out criticism of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz over his military record, but he just can’t take it.

Vance blew up at CNN anchor Brianna Keilar on Thursday, after she called Vance an “imperfect messenger” to criticize Walz over his military service.

“At what point did military service become a liability?” Keilar asked rhetorically on CNN’s Inside Politics. “I also think that J.D. Vance as a messenger on this may be an imperfect messenger.”

Vance served a single four-year enlistment in the public affairs section in the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and according to his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, the Republican nominee was “lucky to escape any real fighting.” Still, that hasn’t stopped Vance from accusing Walz, who served with the Army National Guard for 24 years, of exiting the service before his unit was deployed to Iraq.

Walz actually left his unit months before it received a mobilization order for Iraq. The unit deployed to Iraq almost a year after Walz retired.

Keilar, who is married to an active duty Green Beret, took issue with how Vance’s own military service was being framed.

“You introduced him as a combat correspondent, which was what his title was, but when you dig a little deeper into that, he was a public affairs specialist, someone who did not see combat, which certainly the title ‘combat correspondent’ kind of gives you a different impression. So he may be the imperfect messenger on that,” Keilar said.

Keilar conceded that, “At the same time, then you have this argument going on where it seems to be, ‘Did you really serve your country unless you were shot at a lot?’ And I just think that’s a very, kind of, gross place to be because there is so much service and sacrifice that goes on in the military.”

Apparently Vance was incensed by Keilar’s criticism, which had been startlingly similar to his own.

“It’s easy to sit in the comfort and safety of a @CNN studio and trivialize the service of countless men and women who risked their lives. I served with some of the people mentioned in this thread. I miss them all very much. Shameful of @brikeilarcnn to slander an entire MOS,” Vance wrote in a post on X, referring to military occupation specialty.

But Vance felt perfectly comfortable questioning the legitimacy of Walz’s service just days before.

“When were you ever in war?” Vance demanded at a Michigan rally on Wednesday. “What bothers me about Tim Walz is this stolen valor garbage. Do not pretend to be something that you’re not.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Old Man Trump Mixes Up California Politicians in Weird Kamala Story

This was possibly the strangest lie Donald Trump told during his Mar-a-Lago press conference.

Donald Trump looks up during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s spontaneous press conference at Mar-a-Lago was riddled with lies. He claimed that his crowd size was bigger than Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington (it wasn’t even close). He claimed that Democrats want to gut Social Security (they don’t, but Republicans are trying to). He claimed that no one died on January 6 (four of his own supporters died from the events, including Ashli Babbitt, whom Trump and his allies attempted to morph into a MAGA martyr).

But possibly the weirdest lie that Trump told Thursday was a tall tale about nearly dying in a helicopter crash with Vice President Kamala Harris’s old boyfriend, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

“Well, I know Willie Brown very well,” Trump said, responding to a question about whether he believed Harris’s relationship with Brown helped her political career. “In fact, I went down in a helicopter with him. We thought maybe this was the end.

“We were in a helicopter, going to a certain location together, and there was an emergency landing. This was not a pleasant landing,” he continued.

“And Willie was—he was a little concerned,” Trump said. “So I know him, but I know him pretty well. I mean, I haven’t seen him in years. But he told me terrible things about her. But this is what you’re telling me, anyway, I guess. But he had a big part in what happened with Kamala. But he—he, I don’t know, maybe he’s changed his tune. But he—he was not a fan of hers very much, at that point.”

Brown, for his part, denied ever riding in a helicopter alongside Trump—or nearly dying in one, for that matter.

“You know me well enough to know that if I almost went down in a helicopter with anybody, you would have heard about it!” he told The New York Times shortly after the press conference, affirming his support for Harris.

Instead, the man in the helicopter was reportedly former California Governor Jerry Brown, who rode in the copter with Trump alongside current California Governor Gavin Newsom in 2018. But aside from sharing a last name, the two Browns look, frankly, nothing alike. Still, the two actual passengers in the story had their qualms with its legitimacy.

“There was no emergency landing and no discussion of Kamala Harris,” a spokesperson for the former governor told the Times, while Newsom laughed the whole thing off, calling it “complete B.S.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Anti-Trump Republican Hilariously Hits Back at Tim Walz Attacks

Former Representative Adam Kinzinger came to Walz’s defense.

Tim Walz holds his hands together during a rally with Kamala Harris
Adam J. Dewey/Anadolu/Getty Images

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem tried to attack Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz on X, only to be bombarded with mockery.

Noem tried Tuesday to call out Walz as a radical, claiming that he “pretended to be moderate” while they were serving in Congress together but “then showed his true extremist colors as soon as he became Governor.” She also said that South Dakota was performing better economically compared to Minnesota, with people moving away from Walz’s state due to his policies.

But on Thursday, former Representative Adam Kinzinger, an anti-Trump Republican, called her out with a photo of a happy Walz hunting with a dog, referring to Noem’s disturbing account of how she killed her puppy after it failed to live up to her hunting expectations.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Noem’s puppy story drew attacks from other Republicans including Mitt Romney, and was likely a major factor in Noem losing out on becoming Donald Trump’s running mate. In contrast, Walz not only has that good photo but also has a pet dog, Scout, that is already an internet darling. The black lab mix, a rescue, was adopted by the Walz family in 2019 and memorably locked himself in Walz and his wife Gwen’s bedroom in 2023. The story resurfaced this week after Walz was named as Kamala Harris’s running mate.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot
Screenshot of a photo tweet
Screenshot

Noem follows Arkansas’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders as red state governors that have tried to attack Walz and failed. Like Noem, Sanders was trolled with a photo of a happy Walz, in this case surrounded by children hugging him, contrasted with Sanders surrounded by serious, unhappy children. Perhaps Republicans can’t comprehend a governor that is actually liked by their constituents—Native tribes have actually banned Noem from all of the tribal land in her state.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Team Says Trainwreck Press Conference Is a Sign of Discipline

A campaign spokeswoman said Donald Trump is focused on “issues” right after a press conference in which Trump did not discuss a single policy idea.

Donald Trump points upward during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt called the campaign “disciplined” Thursday after one of the most chaotic press conferences he’s had so far.

During an appearance on Fox News, Leavitt praised the Trump team’s supposedly controlled efforts against Vice President Kamala Harris, just as Trump gave a wild press conference from Mar-a-Lago.

“This is a disciplined campaign,” said Leavitt. “And we’re disciplined because we are led by President Trump, who wakes up every day and focuses on the issues that matter to the American people.”

But Trump was anything but disciplined during his meandering rant Thursday, as he ricocheted between making wild claims about his crowd sizes and weak excuses for his lackluster week of campaigning. In one afternoon, Trump seemingly flip-flopped on whether he would agree to debate Harris, going from not debating her at all to offering three dates.

Trump is so unrestrained that he couldn’t help but put his foot in his mouth, once again attacking Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who refused to overturn his state’s presidential election results in 2020.

Trump previously spoke about Kemp at his rally in Atlanta over the weekend, the last campaign event before his apparent staycation, taking a significant portion of his stage time to cut down Kemp.

Trump’s decision to skewer Kemp has reportedly sparked some concern from Trump’s allies, who had hoped he might actually win in Georgia. Several people close to Trump’s campaign told The Washington Post that there was a concerted effort to persuade Trump to stay on message and focus his attacks on Harris and other Democrats, not Republicans like Kemp.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung dismissed concerns from allies about messaging. “Our message discipline is second to none,” he told the Post. “It’s why President Trump was able to take out Joe Biden in the debate; it’s why we’ve been so successful thus far, and it’ll be why President Trump will win the election.”

While the word “disciplined” certainly seems to have worked its way into the Trump team’s talking points, its candidate continues to be anything but.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

The Newest Attempt to Smear Tim Walz Is the Dumbest Yet

Far-right trolls are claiming that Minnesota’s new flag was intentionally designed to resemble that of Somalia.

A supporter waves a Minnesota flag at a recent Harris/Walz event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
A supporter waves a Minnesota flag at a recent Harris-Walz event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

The far right is attempting to smear Governor Tim Walz by claiming that he replaced the old Minnesota state flag with one that is designed to resemble the flag of Somalia.

The Guardian’s Ben Makuch reports that racist and xenophobic attacks against Walz have spread since Vice President Kamala Harris named him as her running mate Tuesday. The claim that Walz deliberately chose a flag design close to Somalia’s national flag has been echoed on X (formerly Twitter) by right-wing accounts including End Wokeness and Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams. Fox News’s Jesse Watters also picked it up on Tuesday.  

But the claim isn’t true. Both the fact-checking website Snopes and The Washington Post have debunked it, showing that the flag went through a long redesign process following complaints that the old flag, which contains the state seal, was offensive to Native Americans. In 2023, the Minnesota state legislature created a commission to redesign the flag and seal and received more than 2,500 new proposals.

The commission narrowed the flag submissions to six, and then three, before selecting a base design created by Andrew Prekker, which received slight modifications. After 10 attempts, the final design passed both the Minnesota House and Senate and was flown for the first time on May 11, 2024. The commission also released a report breaking down the process for the redesign. 

The new flag bears very little resemblance to Somalia’s flag, though both use shades of blue and a star. The star on Minnesota’s flag has eight points compared to Somalia’s five-pointed star, and the shades of blue are different.  

The far right seems to think that Walz is kowtowing to Minnesota’s 60,000-strong Somali American community, the largest in the U.S. But a member of the Minnesota Historical Society, which took part in the redesign, told conservative website The Dispatch that the designer isn’t Somali, included the star to represent the North Star, and incorporated the shape of the state into the flag design. 

This noncontroversy joins the many weak attacks against Walz and Harris from the right, including shots at his military record, baselessly accusing the campaign of antisemitism, or calling him “far left.” Maybe one day they’ll come up with one with substance.  

