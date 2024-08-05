Trump Fans Furious Over His “Coward” Decision on Kamala Debate
Even Donald Trump’s most loyal fans think he made the wrong call on whether to debate Kamala Harris.
Donald Trump’s own right-wing social media venture, Truth Social, seemingly turned against him as users got #TrumpIsACoward to trend over the weekend.
The derisive hashtag made rounds on X (formerly Twitter) before it started trending on Truth Social Sunday, Raw Story reported, after Trump said he’d finally agreed to debate Vice President Kamala Harris—only, it wasn’t the September 10 debate hosted by ABC News that the two candidates had previously agreed to at all.
Rather, Trump suggested a debate on September 4, hosted by Fox News and moderated by hosts Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum.
While the conservative media company originally said it was “open to discussion” on the terms, in his post, Trump offered another demand: an arena packed with onlookers to watch him perform—a far cry from the previous debate hosted on CNN, which had no audience.
Trump cited ongoing litigation against ABC News and host George Stephanopolous as his new reason for bailing on ABC News’s debate.
For weeks, Trump has offered different excuses as to why he can’t debate Harris on the same terms he’d agreed to debate Biden.
On Friday, he argued he didn’t need to debate Harris because he was already leading in the polls—a line which turned out not to be true. A week earlier, he’d had a completely different excuse. His team claimed he couldn’t debate a Democratic candidate who wasn’t officially nominated, or even endorsed by former President Barack Obama. Within hours, Harris had secured Obama’s endorsement.
Since Harris joined the fray as the presumptive Democratic nominee, it seems more than a few of Trump’s fans have begun questioning his judgment, and defecting to greener pastures (writing in Ron Paul.)
Michael Tyler, the communications director for Harris’s campaign, responded to Trump’s challenge in a statement Saturday to NBC News.
“Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out. He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10,” Tyler said.
“The Vice President will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime time national audience. We’re happy to discuss further debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to. Mr. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace should have no problem with that unless he’s too scared to show up on the 10th.”