Trump Fans Furious Over His “Coward” Decision on Kamala Debate

“Every American should be concerned about how this case ended,” said one of the Post’s sources. “The Justice Department is supposed to follow evidence wherever it leads—it does so all the time to determine if a crime occurred or not.”

The Post reviewed thousands of pages of government records, including sealed court filings and exhibits, and spoke to more than two dozen people who knew about the investigation. It’s a startling report, considering that Trump had faced a special counsel probe into his relationship with the Russian government, but not Egypt.



In recent months, Senator Bob Menendez was convicted of taking bribes of cash and gold bars while acting as a middleman between New Jersey businessmen and foreign governments, including Egypt. If Trump actually took money from Egypt, it would show a much higher level of corruption from the country as well as from Trump, who has yet to face any criminal sentences from the legal cases against him. But, thanks to the Supreme Court’s ruling granting presidents immunity from “official acts,” if Trump actually took money illegally, can anything be done about it?

