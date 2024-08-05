Supreme Court Shockingly Declines to Save Trump From Sentencing

He also has a long documented history of disparaging people without children. During a podcast interview in 2020, Vance said childless people, particularly those in positions of leadership, were “more sociopathic” than people with children and were making the U.S. “less mentally stable.”

In response to those who were offended by her husband’s comment, Usha said J.D. would “never, ever, ever want to say something to hurt someone who was trying to have a family, who really was struggling with that.”

“Let’s try to look at the real conversation that he’s trying to have, and engage with it and understand, for those of us who do have families, for the many of us who want to have families and for whom it’s really hard. What can we do to make it better? What can we do to make it easier to live in 2024?” she said.