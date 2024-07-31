Skip Navigation
Paige Oamek/
/

Kamala Nabs Major Endorsement Over Trump

The United Auto Workers has announced its support for Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris waves during a campaign event
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The United Auto Workers announced Wednesday that their union would endorse Kamala Harris for president.

The union’s executive board came to the decision because of “the Biden-Harris administration’s proven track record of standing with the UAW and delivering major gains for the working class,” according to a press release from the union.

“Our job in this election is to defeat Donald Trump and elect Kamala Harris to build on her proven track record of delivering for the working class,” said UAW President Shawn Fain in the statement. “We stand at a crossroads in this country. We can put a billionaire back in office who stands against everything our union stands for, or we can elect Kamala Harris who will stand shoulder to shoulder with us in our war on corporate greed.”

Following President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Harris, many unions, including the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, or AFL-CIO, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, or IBEW, and the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU, rushed to back Harris. But the UAW held off.

Fain even took heat when he appeared on MSNBC to say his union was “not going to rush” its Harris endorsement without the approval of the union members. The union had previously endorsed Biden in January.

In the UAW’s announcement, the union cited Harris’s commitment to workers on the picket line and in her voting records. “Kamala Harris walked the picket line with striking autoworkers in 2019, has taken on corporate price-gouging and profiteering, and has spoken out and voted against unfair trade deals that hurt the American worker like NAFTA and NAFTA 2.0, the USMCA,” the statement said.

Harris will head to Detroit on August 7 to rally with UAW members and Michigan voters. During that time, she will also meet directly with union members about the issues facing Michigan workers.

“This campaign is bringing together people from all walks of life, building a movement that can defeat Donald Trump at the ballot box,” said Fain. “For our one million active and retired members, the choice is clear: We will elect Kamala Harris to be our next President this November.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Watch: Trump Questions Kamala’s Blackness as Stunned Crowd Boos Him

Donald Trump made the wild claim during an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists.

Donald Trump speaks onstage at a Turning Point USA event
Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump suggested Vice President Kamala Harris had suddenly turned Black, during an interview Wednesday at a convention for the National Association of Black Journalists.

Trump appeared onstage more than an hour late to take part in a conversation conducted by ABC News’s senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner, and Semafor’s political reporter Kadia Goba.

Scott didn’t hold back when it came to asking Trump about his party’s attacks on Harris as a “DEI” candidate. “Do you believe that Vice President Kamala Harris is only on the ticket because she is a Black woman?” Scott asked.

“Well, I can say no, I think it’s maybe a little bit different,” Trump said. “I’ve known her a long time indirectly, not directly very much, and she was always of Indian heritage. And she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black. And now she wants to be known as Black.”

“So I don’t know, is she Indian, or is she Black?” Trump asked, noting that he’d respect “either one.”

“She was Indian all the way, and then suddenly she made a turn and she became a Black person,” he said. The audience let out a collective gasp and incredulous laughs. He went on to criticize Scott for her “hostile, nasty tone,” before turning his attention to fawn over Faulkner.

As the interview proceeded, Trump was simultaneously fact-checked online in collaboration with Politifact. The slogan of the weekend’s convention was “Winds of Change: Journalism Over Disinformation.”

Before the interview started, Trump posted on Truth Social, whining that he had to attend the event in Chicago, while Harris had opted to attend virtually.

“They told me and Crazy Kamala Harris that you could not do this Event with ZOOM—It is not allowed or acceptable! She declined, and I am getting ready to land in Chicago in order to be there. Now I am told that she is doing the Event on ZOOM,” Trump wrote. “WHAT’S GOING ON HERE?”

Paige Oamek/
/

Everyone Hates J.D. Vance: Poll

J.D. Vance’s popularity levels have taken an embarrassingly brutal hit.

J.D. Vance holds up both his fists during a campaign rally
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Just when J.D. Vance thought his polling numbers couldn’t get worse, they have.

Vance’s net negative favorability rating was a major topic of discussion during a Tuesday night CNN roundtable. According to this week’s ABC News/IPSOS polling, Donald Trump’s running mate is polling at a staggeringly low minus 15 points.

“It’s the worst vice presidential pick of my lifetime,” said CNN’s Harry Enten. Last week, coming out of the Republican National Convention, Vance had a negative six-point favorability rating that has more than doubled this week. According to the Enten, the senator is the first vice presidential candidate to average a net negative favorability rating.

Enten is only 36, so he expanded the range a little bit: He posited that Vance was the worst vice presidential candidate since 1972, when George McGovern chose Thomas Eagleton.

“He got replaced,” Enten noted of Eagleton.

During the CNN segment, former South Carolina state Representative Bakari Sellers called Vance “the Sarah Palin of Dan Quayles.” But as Enten pointed out last week, both former vice presidential picks began with positive favorability ratings: Quayle with 15 points and Palin with 26 points.

“He is historically unpopular, even more so than V.P. nominees who of course went on to infamy,” Enten said of the Ohio Republican.

Vance also won’t be saved by his home state or by the Rust Belt, where last week he polled even worse at minus 16 points, according to a CNN/SSRS poll, with 44 percent of people saying they have an unfavorable view of the senator.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

MAGA World Melts Down Over Fears Trump Is Abandoning Project 2025

Donald Trump’s biggest fans are flipping out about his team’s latest move on Project 2025.

Donald Trump smiles weirdly and claps. A crowd is seen behind him.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

After one of the heads of Project 2025, Paul Dans, stepped down on Tuesday, there was an immediate backlash from the right against Trump campaign staff.

The conservative manifesto has drawn a lot of criticism and attacks from Democrats, with Trump even taking issue with some of its extreme policy items, particularly its restrictions on abortion rights. But several right-wing personalities are directing their aim at Trump advisers for pushing out Dans, concerned that the move is a signal Trump is abandoning the project.

Mike Cernovich specifically targeted Chris LaCivita, one of Trump’s campaign managers, in several posts on X (formerly Twitter).

Twitter screenshot Cernovich @Cernovich: Project 2025 people were around in 2016 and 2020. Loyal to the end. In 2021 Chris LaCivita wanted Trump indicted for treason because of J6. That’s why Chris is pushing out Project 2025 staffers. He’s preparing a coup against Trump. Last edited 7:09 PM · Jul 30, 2024 · 629.1K Views
Twitter Screenshot Cernovich @Cernovich: Project 2025 was former Trump staffers who wanted to avoid the 2017 personnel problems. Trump’s campaign is managed by a lifelong Bush loyalist who wanted AG Paxton in prison, and blamed Trump for J6. Jobs are being promised to Never Trump’ers. Had to push aside 2025 10:04 PM · Jul 30, 2024 · 257.1K Views

Mollie Hemingway, editor in chief of The Federalist, and Chris Lonsdale, a Missouri state representative, also jumped in to attack Trump staff. 

Twitter Screenshot Mollie @MZHemingway: Trumpworld bows down to left-wing media lies, and keeps signaling he doesn’t want his most loyal foot soldiers — who kept with him even when very few others did — or their conservative ideas in his next administration. Interesting.
Twitter Screenshot Rep. Chris Lonsdale @ChrisLonsdaleKC: Trump’s top 2 advisors gleefully cheering for the demise of a good faith attempt by Heritage to try and resolve the personnel issues that plagued Trump’s first term in office. Heritage and Project 2025 never claimed to speak for the campaign and Chris and Susie know that. Unreal

The gleeful email that LaCivita and Trump’s other campaign manager, Susie Wiles, sent out Tuesday celebrating “Project 2025’s demise” appears to have provoked anger from many on the right. They are refusing to believe reports that Trump himself is annoyed that the project has received so much attention, or that he resents the implication that the project is behind his policies and choosing his presidential staff.

None of this can change the fact that Trump and his campaign have extensive ties to Project 2025. Vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance even wrote the foreword to a book by one of its lead architects, Kevin Roberts, who was very happy when Trump chose Vance as his running mate. Meanwhile, all of the infighting over how much influence the project actually has will only make Republicans look weirder.

Robert McCoy/
/

January 6 Defendant Blames Fox News for Selling Lies

January 6 defendant David Howard blamed Fox News in a powerful attack on the conservative network’s misinformation.

Thousands of Trump supporters outside the Capitol on January 6, 2021
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

January 6 defendant David Brian Howard claims that Fox News played a significant role in his radicalization and eventual participation in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Howard was arrested on charges of breaching the Capitol and is set to face sentencing on Friday. According to court documents shared by CBS’s congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane, Howard is “seeking mercy at sentencing” by noting that he was influenced by Fox News’s lies about the 2020 election.

The defendant “is/was simply a small-town man who between the years of 2014 and 2020 followed the media and news which much of his small community seemed to follow—Fox News,” the document read. While Howard “bought the lies sold to him and millions of others for many years and especially in the wake of the 2020 election,” the defense noted he has since had a change of heart, and is now “horrified by their ongoing misinformation, influence and affect and veers away from any of that.”

“Mr. Howard had no intention, ever, of engaging in the actions which led to his arrest. He came to Washington, DC, from Dallas (via Miami), on January 6th alone because he was led to believe—from his local media and large swaths of the community around him at home—that his vote for Mr. Trump in 2020 had been stolen; that the election had been stolen.”

Howard’s argument echoes that of critics who have placed some of the blame for the events of January 6 on Fox.

Media journalist Brian Stelter, for example, has argued that the Capitol riot was the culmination of “something that actually built up for months and months,” fed in no small part by the Big Lie narratives peddled by the conservative network. “We know that some rioters bought plane tickets and flew to Washington because of what they were being told on television, because of the lies that were being spread on television. I think it’s an underappreciated part of the story,” Stelter said on MSNBC in January.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Why Donald Trump Really Hates Project 2025

Donald Trump was worried Project 2025 would wreck his campaign.

Donald Trump speaks into the microphone at a Turning Point USA event
Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump was losing it over the “lunatics” behind Project 2025 long before the right-wing policy program’s director, Paul Dans, stepped down amid the backlash created by Trump himself.

Before issuing his first unconvincing attempt to distance himself from Project 2025 in July, Trump privately railed about the “lunatics” linked to Project 2025, who pushed for unpopular, sweeping abortion bans, two sources familiar told Rolling Stone.

Since Project 2025’s debut, Trump has attempted to appear more moderate on abortion, inspiring a huge shift in the Republican Party’s platform away from a federal abortion ban (and toward embracing the dozens of cruel state-level ones). The 900-plus plan document, which had been tailor-made for a Trump presidency, couldn’t follow the whims of the decidedly fluid Republican candidate.

Project 2025’s policy roadmap suggests a slate of horrifying hard-line rules on abortion, including withholding federal approval for abortion pills, restricting access to emergency contraception, using federal agencies to expand “abortion surveillance,” and of course, resuscitating the right-wing dream of a federal abortion ban.

Trump has been having a prolonged meltdown over the potential damage this plan could cause to his campaign for weeks. But he couldn’t help but get in his own way: During the RNC in late July, Trump tapped J.D. Vance to be his running mate.

For Trump, the Ohio senator was a chance to shore up support among white male voters. Instead, it seems Vance is a one-two punch of campaign destruction. Vance previously advocated for a federal abortion ban and was responsible for one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. He also has his own shocking links to Project 2025.

Vance wrote a particularly violent foreword to a forthcoming book by Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, the conservative think tank behind Project 2025. Roberts was fawning over Vance as soon as he was picked.

Edith Olmsted/
/

J.D. Vance Gives Off Couch Sex Vibes, Says Man Who Started Joke

The joke creator says his quip reveals an “ecstatic truth” about J.D. Vance.

J.D. Vance gives a thumbs-up after speaking at a Donald Trump rally
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The swirling clouds of internet mayhem have parted, and the user behind the rumor that J.D. Vance once got sexual with a sectional has finally broken his silence.

In an interview with Business Insider, “Rick,” or @rickrudescalves (he’s since changed his username for privacy), explained why exactly he was inspired to invent a semi-believable lie that Donald Trump’s running mate had made love to a loveseat.

The day that Trump announced that Vance would be joining his ticket, Rick tweeted, “can’t say for sure but he might be the first vp pick to have admitted in a ny times bestseller to fucking an Inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions (vance, hillbilly elegy, pp. 179-181).”

The story? A work of fiction by a disappointed guy from a working-class background. Rick, a desk worker who said he had a similar upbringing to that which Vance described in his bestselling book, Hillbilly Elegy, said he regarded the Ohio senator from “a place of irreverence if not outright disrespect.”

The page numbers? Plucked from thin air. Rick was referring to authors such as Jorge Luis Borges and John Fowles, who cooked up phony citations to lend literary credibility to their fictional works. “It’s something I’ve found funny my entire life,” Rick said.

Rick’s reasoning for this particular fabrication? He was inspired by Hunter S. Thompson’s anecdote in Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail ’72 about former President Lyndon Johnson starting a rumor that his opponent had sex with his livestock.

“Christ, we can’t get away with calling him a pig-fucker,” the campaign manager protested. “Nobody’s going to believe a thing like that.”

“I know,” Johnson replied. “But let’s make the sonofabitch deny it.”

When the rumor took off, Rick was surprised and a little overwhelmed. He hid the post within a week, but by then, the idea had already spread like wildfire, with news organizations rushing to fact-check and then subsequently backing off.

Rick pointed to director Werner Herzog’s “ecstatic truth,” which Herzog describes as “a kind of truth that is the enemy of the merely factual.” During an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2022, Herzog admitted that in capturing his protagonist he “would invent a few things to make the essence of the man visible.”

By inventing a story about Vance having sex with a couch, this anonymous internet user had made the vice presidential nominee’s essence as a “couch-fucker” all the more visible.

For his part, Vance hasn’t exactly dodged the baseless rumors and appears to be making absolutely no effort to avoid the gaffe. At a rally on Tuesday, Vance made an awkward joke about getting in trouble with his wife, Usha, and being banished to the couch for the night.

This story has been updated.

Robert McCoy/
/

“So, You’re Fluid?”: Fox News Interview With Trump Goes off the Rails

Fox News’s Laura Ingraham and Donald Trump had a bizarre conversation on pronouns.

Donald Trump, seated, speaks while looking at someone not on camera
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Tuesday veered into a bizarre exchange on gender pronouns, in a moment that’s now making the rounds online.

“Kamala Harris, in her Twitter bio, which I’ve never noticed until this morning, states her pronouns as she/her,” Ingraham said. “What are your pronouns?”

“I have no—I don’t want pronouns,” the former president replied. “I don’t want pronouns, I saw that.”

“So you’re fluid?” Igraham joked.

“Nobody even knows what that means,” Trump replied.

The clip is circulating widely online, with some embracing the reactionary Fox News host as an “accidental ally,” and others jokingly interpreting Trump’s response as a brave rejection of gender conformity. One X user posted, “This is the first time Laura Ingraham has been funny and I applaud her for it.”

The exchange shows that right-wing figures are committed to their yearslong performative bafflement about the existence of gender pronouns. Ingraham asked, “What is that? Why are people doing that?” but her question and admittedly quick-witted follow-up about gender fluidity betray the act. And Ingraham’s claim that she hadn’t noticed Harris’s bio on X (formerly Twitter) previously shows just how unnewsworthy the subject is.

The exchange may be best understood, then, as an attempt on Ingraham’s part to offer a riposte to Democrats’ latest line of attack against Trump, J.D. Vance, and Republicans’ off-putting social agenda—calling them “weird”—which was the subject of the interviewer’s next question. To that point, Vance used a clip of Harris saying her pronouns at a 2019 CNN town hall to deflect from the “weird” charge on X Sunday.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Watch: Trump Flails Trying to Respond to Kamala Calling Him “Weird”

Donald Trump is struggling to find a comeback to Kamala Harris calling him weird.

Donald Trump speaks into a mic
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

In an interview on Fox News Tuesday, Donald Trump tried to respond to the criticisms coming from Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris that he and the GOP are “weird.”

He didn’t succeed, instead responding by simply calling Harris “weird” back.

“The whole thing is a con job. ‘Just plain weird.’ You know who’s plain weird? She’s plain weird. She’s a weird person. Look at her past, look at what she does, and look at what she used to say about herself,” Trump said in the long, meandering interview with Laura Ingraham.

“I won’t get into it, what she used to say and who she was compared to what she said starting at about 2016,” Trump added.

Trump is probably referring to when Harris ran for the Senate in California in 2016, but what he’s saying about “what she used to say” is unclear. Perhaps he’s referring to her past as a district attorney and California attorney general prior to then, making a racist attack on her record on crime. Or perhaps he’s drawing on the “Jezebel” attacks on her from other Republicans, who are trying to use her previous relationships against her.

Either way, “I’m not weird, you are” doesn’t work on school playgrounds and it’s not likely to work as a reply to Democrats. Senator Marco Rubio tried using it Tuesday, and was mocked online. Republicans can’t seem to come up with an answer to what surprisingly has been one of the Democrats’ most effective attack lines in years, trying and failing each time. It’s surprising that Democrats didn’t try it out years ago, considering the weird turn that conservatives have taken. Democratic momentum just keeps growing, and the more the right tries to deny their weirdness, the more people make the association.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Jealous Trump Fumes as Kamala’s Momentum Gets a Valuable Boost

Donald Trump accused Kamala Harris of using celebrities to entice people to her rallies.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs at a Kamala Harris rally
Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump lashed out at Vice President Kamala Harris after she held a star-studded rally Tuesday in Atlanta.

At the campaign’s largest rally to date, 10,000 people gathered at Georgia State University to hear Harris speak, alongside former Georgia state Representative Stacey Abrams and Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

The rally also featured a performance from rapper Megan Thee Stallion and a surprise appearance from rapper Quavo. The response from the crowd was enthusiastic. Apparently, Trump wasn’t too happy.

“Crazy Kamala Harris, voted the WORST Vice President in American history, needed a concert to bring people into the Atlanta arena, and they started leaving 5 minutes into her speech. I don’t need concerts or entertainers, I just have to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote on TruthSocial.

Big words from the guy who brought out Kid Rock at the Republican National Convention. Not to mention Hulk Hogan, or right-wing country star Jason Aldean, who was sitting right next to Trump before his big speech.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttegieg called those RNC appearances out for what they are: hollow attempts to appear populist. And, sadly for the celebrity-obsessed Trump, Republicans just don’t seem to have the roster of big names in entertainment that the Democrats have at their fingertips.

Meanwhile, Harris’s decision to tap Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo was strategic too. Democrats are hopeful that Harris can right the party’s ship in Atlanta by capturing the support of young, nonwhite, and college-educated voters to close the gap in Georgia, according to The Washington Post.

If the huge turnout to Harris’s rally is any indication, she seems to be motivating a lot of excitement in the state that delivered President Joe Biden his narrowest victory in 2020.

