Trump Humiliated by Truth Social in Face of Booming Stock Market
Not even a surging economy can save Donald Trump’s terrible stock.
Not even a booming stock market could rescue Donald Trump’s terrible Truth Social stock.
The Dow Jones Industrial average gained more than 200 points on Wednesday, following the release of a Labor Department report found that year-over-year inflation had reached its lowest point in three years, according to CNBC.
However, not even the good news about inflation could rescue Trump’s struggling social media stock, which took a dive earlier this week after Trump posted on X (formerly Twitter) for the first time in more than a year. Truth Social hit its lowest rate in months, valued at $24.60 per share.
By Wednesday, Trump’s stock was valued at just $23.97 per share. Trump will be stuck with his company’s stubborn, stagnant stock for just one more month, when he is legally allowed to sell his shares without board approval.
Trump’s campaign attempted to reframe the good inflation news on Wednesday by skewering Harris over consumer prices, which did not decrease. Incidentally, he appeared to cite “Kamalanomics” as the apparent cause for what is ultimately an improved economic situation.
Last week, Trump tried desperately to blame Harris for a dip in the stock market, dubbing it a “KAMALA CRASH!” Unsurprisingly, the nickname didn’t quite catch on.